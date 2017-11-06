Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Construction Watch: West Buffalo Charter School

0 Comments

The $6-7 million West Buffalo Charter School (WBCS) expansion continues, as a second construction project is well underway at the corner of Lafayette and Barton. After opening its doors in 2012 for kindergarten to second grade students, the school added third grade n 2013, and fourth grade in 2014. Now WBCS is moving forward with the addition of a new middle school (grades 5-8), complete with new classrooms, gymnasium and administration spaces. 

The initial expansion got underway at the western end of the school at the corner of Dewitt and Lafayette (see here). This new phase of development essentially bookends the school’s original yellow brick building. The rapid expansion of the school is being credited to the influx of immigrant and refugee populations in Buffalo, and the need to properly educate this new segment of youth. 

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments