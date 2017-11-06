Construction Watch: West Buffalo Charter School

The $6-7 million West Buffalo Charter School (WBCS) expansion continues, as a second construction project is well underway at the corner of Lafayette and Barton. After opening its doors in 2012 for kindergarten to second grade students, the school added third grade n 2013, and fourth grade in 2014. Now WBCS is moving forward with the addition of a new middle school (grades 5-8), complete with new classrooms, gymnasium and administration spaces.
The initial expansion got underway at the western end of the school at the corner of Dewitt and Lafayette (see here). This new phase of development essentially bookends the school’s original yellow brick building. The rapid expansion of the school is being credited to the influx of immigrant and refugee populations in Buffalo, and the need to properly educate this new segment of youth.