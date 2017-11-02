Construction Watch: Niagara Falls Hyatt Place

The Hyatt Place hotel at 310 Rainbow Boulevard in Niagara Falls is speeding towards an early 2018 opening. The $35 million project by Hamister Group, LLC broke ground in July 2016. The six-story, 128-room hotel will feature up to 6,600 sq.ft. of meeting and banquet space (including an outdoor patio) on the top floor and 7,000 sq.ft. of retail space along Old Falls Street.
“We have viewed this project as a transformational one for the Niagara Falls area,” said Hamister Group, LLC Chairman and CEO Mark E. Hamister.
R&P Oak Hill Development, LLC is the General Contractor for the project that was designed by Carmina Wood Morris.
Hyatt Place is the first of three high-profile projects that will transform the front door of the Niagara Reservation State Park. Across from the Hyatt Place site, the proposed Wonder Falls Resort project will transform the remaining 200,000 sq.ft. of the former Rainbow Centre shopping mall that has been largely vacant for more than a decade.
Uniland Development’s proposal would offer approximately 300 guest rooms in a 14-floor hotel tower with rooftop dining, a spa, indoor water park, and various retail and food and beverage venues.
Neaby, Brine Wells Development LLC was named preferred developer for the restoration of the historic Hotel Niagara in July. The circa-1924 Hotel Niagara is the oldest standing hotel in Niagara Falls and retains much of the architectural integrity that once made it an iconic piece of the city’s skyline. The approximately $42 million project will transform the 12-story property into a full-service, 130-room upscale hotel with restaurants, lounges and banquet facilities.