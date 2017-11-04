Construction Watch: Fencing Goes Up @ Corner of Elmwood and Forest

Psymbionic | The Widdler @Dnipro Ukrainian Center 11.04

Cresting the modern wave of electronic producers, Psymbionic creates aural experiences that explore the range ofmulti-tempo Bass Music within an influential and dynamic culture. With an ear for situational relevance, Psymbionicenjoys turning non-traditional sound design and infectious rhythms into dancefloor heat, while also maintaining hishistory in the downtempo, emotive side of the electronic sound. John Burcham has been moving bodies and turning heads as Psymbionic for several years in all corners of the USA,playing with acts such as Bassnectar, STS9, Big Gigantic, ill.Gates, Excision, EOTO, and Tipper. His passion andinnovation in the music world are showcased through album releases on Muti Music and MalLabel, as well as in hisrole as label manager for the popular Electronic imprint Gravitas Recordings.In a live show context, Psymbionic confronts mixes that are limited to the scope of the build and release, avoiding anindustry epidemic of drop-monotony that overpowers the flow of music. Burcham seeks to prove that there are morepowerful influences in moving a crowd than simple tension, providing an interwoven dynamic that relies on thestrength of his blend, rather than the sole force or familiarity of the apex. Psymbionic’s theory of music is a journey that doesn’t visit the same place twice, building excitement for what’s nextnot because you can anticipate it, but because you’ve never been there before

Born in Tel Aviv and living in Austin, TX, The Widdler is widely recognized as an innovator and originator of dub sound. Constantly practicing, The Widdler incorporates mix sessions into his daily routine, which translates to his flawless performances at shows; headlining with the likes of Doctor P, Reso, Ajappai, Tipper, Bassnectar, Caspa, Mary Anne Hobbes, Excision, Bukez Finezt, Truth, Downlink, & many more as well as a member of US imprints Dank ‘N’ Dirty Dubz, MalLabel Music, Deep Dark & Dangerous, & Sub.mission. Taking influence from various genres ofmusic and lifestyle, his tunes comes in all shapes and colors. From the chilled reggae dubs and blue mood atmospheres to the mean menacing throbs of bass and percussion, The Widdler knows how to weave his musical roots with his production that makes each set entirely special. Sit back, light a spliff, and enjoy the sounds of The Widdler

