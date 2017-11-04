Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: Fencing Goes Up @ Corner of Elmwood and Forest

3 Comments

There are signs of progress at the corner of Elmwood and Forest. Fencing has been put up around the properties slated to come down, as part of the mixed-use Chason Affinity Companies development project. The fencing is a sign of remediation work that us currently underway (learn more), which signals the pending demolition of the properties. The demolition will ultimately make way for 40 condominium units for purchase, including seven walk up townhomes and 33 one and two-story condominiums.

This is a big deal for Elmwood Avenue. It turns this corner into a real gateway into one of the city’s top commercial districts. For years, these houses have stood fairly blighted on the street. Businesses and apartments within the houses were in pretty rough shape. Some might say that the lack of upkeep was a form of demolition by neglect. Others would say that the eventual outcome is super exciting for the neighborhood.

This development, along with The Richardson-Olmsted Complex (around the corner), and the new Albright-Knox project, signals a new day for the museum district. It would be great to see additional connectivity, in the form of infill with additional mixed-use buildings and public space on the property stretching from the corner of Forest and Elmwood to the Burchfield-Penney Art Center (owned by Office of Mental Health). There’s a lot of underused parking in that area that is prime for redevelopment.

  • ElmwoodEd

    I certainly wouldn’t call that new building super-exciting, I’m not even sure I’d call it progress.

  • UrbanLove

    SAVE THOSE PORCHES OF THE SOUTHERN TWO PROPERTIES!!
    That would be criminal not to do so.

  • armyof100clowns

    Although I consider this new build great news, I would be more excited if it had been the design proposed before this one that was larger in scale and had a more interesting facade. It’s unfortunate that the chorus of disapproval resulted in a mediocre design of compromise.

    I also have to admit a certain amount of sadness fueled by nostalgia. Home of the Hits and, later, Mondo Video played such a huge part in my early life with many hours of my youth spent on this little strip. The junkateer in me is also saddened by the waste of sending these to the landfill.

    Despite all of the above, I believe this is a good project and a situation where some sacrifice (these buildings) is justified for the urbanity and density this development brings to this corner. I hope it is a success and that the final product is a stunner.