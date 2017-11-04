Construction Watch: Fencing Goes Up @ Corner of Elmwood and Forest

There are signs of progress at the corner of Elmwood and Forest. Fencing has been put up around the properties slated to come down, as part of the mixed-use Chason Affinity Companies development project. The fencing is a sign of remediation work that us currently underway (learn more), which signals the pending demolition of the properties. The demolition will ultimately make way for 40 condominium units for purchase, including seven walk up townhomes and 33 one and two-story condominiums.
This is a big deal for Elmwood Avenue. It turns this corner into a real gateway into one of the city’s top commercial districts. For years, these houses have stood fairly blighted on the street. Businesses and apartments within the houses were in pretty rough shape. Some might say that the lack of upkeep was a form of demolition by neglect. Others would say that the eventual outcome is super exciting for the neighborhood.
This development, along with The Richardson-Olmsted Complex (around the corner), and the new Albright-Knox project, signals a new day for the museum district. It would be great to see additional connectivity, in the form of infill with additional mixed-use buildings and public space on the property stretching from the corner of Forest and Elmwood to the Burchfield-Penney Art Center (owned by Office of Mental Health). There’s a lot of underused parking in that area that is prime for redevelopment.