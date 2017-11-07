Construction Watch: Explore and More Going Vertical

Canalside’s Explore and More museum is starting to take shape. The 43,000 sq.ft., four-story building will be located on the South Aud Block of Canalside at the corner of Lloyd Street and Marine Drive. The $27 million project is expected to be completed next year.
In addition to the seven educational play zones, the museum will house a café overlooking the Canal Towpath, along with museum retail space. The ground floor will also include two entrances for museum guests, allowing school groups to be separated from daily visitors as necessary. The second floor includes a two-story space along the canals while the third floor provides an ideal location for several exhibits and views of the Buffalo River. On the fourth floor, overlooking the canals and the city skyline as backdrop, a rooftop terrace will allow museum visitors to enjoy Canalside from a unique vantage point.
Fontanese Folts Aubrecht Ernst Architects designed the complex that will feature brick and stone veneer, stone headers, composite metals, sunshades, and a mix of curtain wall and aluminum clad windows.
Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation has provided nearly $9 million toward the core and shell of the new building. LeChase Construction is providing construction management services for the pre-construction and construction of the children’s museum core and shell structure.