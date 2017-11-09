Construction Watch: 79 Perry Street Gets a Scrub

Exterior work has begun for the makeover of 79 Perry Street. Pegula Sports and Entertainment purchased the Hi-Temp Fabrication building at the corner of Perry and Illinois Street and an adjacent parking lot in February. The five-story building sits directly adjacent to First Niagara Center.
The building will be anchored by Labatt USA’s offices on the second floor and will operate a ground floor restaurant/brew house. Pegula Sports and Entertainment will relocate its offices from The Fairmont at 199 Scott Street into floors three and four and residential units will be created on the fifth floor.
Pegula Sports has retained Carmina Wood Morris to design the $10 million project. The restoration work will be done in accordance with the Secretary of Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation to make possible the solicitation of state and federal Historic Preservation Tax Credits to offset restoration costs.
The exterior masonry along Perry and Illinois will be stripped of its unoriginal paint finish and restored to its historic appearance. Damaged and deteriorated brick will be re-pointed or replaced in kind from salvaged materials should evaluation demonstrate reuse infeasible. Abraxas Inc. has started the brick restoration work. McGuire Development Company is overseeing the project on behalf of Pegula Sports.