Construction Watch: 500 Pearl Street – Steel Beams Rise Up

19 Comments

The site of The Bachelor apartment building looks a lot different these days. In place of the historic brick structure, a new build is rising into the sky.

The 12-story mixed-use development project is visible from as far away as Delaware Avenue. Once complete, Ellicott Development’s newest creation will include a 110-room hotel, 14 apartments, 52,000 sq.ft. of office space on the seventh and eighth floor, 380 parking spaces on the first six levels (see below), and upwards of 11,000 sq.ft. of ground floor retail and restaurant space. 

According to the Ellicott Development website, “The façade will screen the lower levels of the building to effectively conceal the structured parking within. Open terraces and curtain wall glass will dominate the upper floors dedicated to the office, residential and hotel uses.”

On the Pearl Street side of the project, the plan is to incorporate the repurposed Buffalo Christian Center building into the development. Amenities at the inter-connected structure feature a pool, fitness center, a large banquet facility and lounge and meeting spaces. Road Less Traveled Productions at the Forbes Theater will stay on as a tenant. 

  • Me

    Thing is hideous. And I like modern architecture.

  • jonny99

    that might be an outdated rendering….I thought the air ducts or whatever the hell those things are were jettisoned.

    • wcperspective

      correct- swapped it out

  • mightyNiagara

    old news. find something better to report on.

  • breckenridge

    No amount of exterior embellishment will make this look anything less like a bunker or jail. The newer jail in Durham, NC looks better thank this:

    http://www.opendurham.org/sites/default/files/images/2007_5/Jail_se_2007.jpg

  • artificialbutalive

    This is so ridiculously out of place for that area. I’m glad it will create jobs, but….that thing is UGLY. Like, I thought we learned not to do this after the convention center was constructed.

  • RichardSmehlik

    Below is a Parking Ramp on a College Campus in the Midwest. Notice how it literally looks like a
    normal building with windows? Most of the windows are just window frames, but it still does the same job.

    Why must ED’s ramp look like a concrete bunker? Absolutely no effort to make it look architecturally significant. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/ff35dae84f0314036eb51437e05ce22aa72484b43d55fb0f837b4acb76b9ad4c.png

    • robert biniszkiewicz

      that’s a good looking ramp.

  • robert biniszkiewicz

    while this project isn’t getting a lot of love, it’s the best disguised parking ramp in town, for what that’s worth. The building atop the garage adds height to the skyline, too. The design doesn’t thrill me, but it’s not terrible.

    • RichardSmehlik

      How about in 20 years when most of our vehicles are autonomous and people wont need to park in a ramp attached to the hotel?

      • robert biniszkiewicz

        people will still buy cars for themselves, even when they’re autonomous. Demand during rush hours will exhaust availability of rentals. The cars might be autonomous, but owning one still enhances your autonomy.

        • nyc_lines

          hopefully cars can park more remotely in the future which will change the need for ramps like this. autonomous cars would be great for a downtown like Buffalo…someday.

    • Michael DiPasquale

      A blanket over an elephant is no disguise. Besides, are you saying this is better than the HarborCenter garage or the ramp behind the Hyatt Regency?

      • robert biniszkiewicz

        Harbor Center’s ramp is excellent. This will still beat the one behind the Hyatt, however. At least I expect it will; we’ll see when complete.

  • FreedomCM

    you can see it from “as far away as Delaware Avenue”

    One whole block away?

  • Michael DiPasquale

    I didn’t know downtown was getting a new jail.

  • TV62

    fugly. Welcome back to the 1970s.

  • Michael DiPasquale

    Not sure how anyone can write about this and not call it what it is: a vulgar insult to the city. Demolishing an historic building and replacing it with this out-of-place box is something only a reprobate like Carl Paladino would foist on Buffalo.

  • UrbanLove

    This is aka “developer blight”.