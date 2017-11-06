Construction Watch: 500 Pearl Street – Steel Beams Rise Up

The site of The Bachelor apartment building looks a lot different these days. In place of the historic brick structure, a new build is rising into the sky.
The 12-story mixed-use development project is visible from as far away as Delaware Avenue. Once complete, Ellicott Development’s newest creation will include a 110-room hotel, 14 apartments, 52,000 sq.ft. of office space on the seventh and eighth floor, 380 parking spaces on the first six levels (see below), and upwards of 11,000 sq.ft. of ground floor retail and restaurant space.
According to the Ellicott Development website, “The façade will screen the lower levels of the building to effectively conceal the structured parking within. Open terraces and curtain wall glass will dominate the upper floors dedicated to the office, residential and hotel uses.”
On the Pearl Street side of the project, the plan is to incorporate the repurposed Buffalo Christian Center building into the development. Amenities at the inter-connected structure feature a pool, fitness center, a large banquet facility and lounge and meeting spaces. Road Less Traveled Productions at the Forbes Theater will stay on as a tenant.