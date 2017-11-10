Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: 192 Seneca Street

Ellicott Development is in the homestretch of converting the former Seneca Plumbing & Heating Supply building at 192 Seneca Street into residential and commercial space. The changes to the front façade are impressive.

The building will contain 9,000 sq.ft. of commercial space on the first and second floors and four market-rate apartments on the third floor. Terradiol NY has taken first floor space to operate a medical marijuana dispensary.

Ellicott Development purchased the property in April 2011. It is located across from the expanding Buffalo Transportation Pierce Auto Museum and kitty-corner to another Ellicott Development property, the former Buffalo Envelope plant. Ellicott has plans to convert a six-story portion of the plant into commercial and residential space.

Get Connected: Ellicott Development, 716.854.0060

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

