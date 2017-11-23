Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Coming Soon: The Garage Café and Lounge

When it comes to Hertel Avenue, we have a lot to be thankful for. These days, there are very few vacancies on the street, and storefronts are highly sought after. Now, the owners of the former J&L Automotive are joining in on the fun, by converting the building’s three bays into a café, a bar, and a live music venue.

The bay on the far right will be a coffee shop, serving up coffee, espresso, pastries, soups, salads and sandwiches (and beer and wine until the main bar opens). The middle bay will be dedicated to lounge seating, with a stage in the back. And a second phase will see the bay on the far left transitioned into a bar.

This is going to be a great addition to Hertel. There’s no reason to have a mechanic repair shop in such a high profile commercial stretch. Auto fix-it shops are destinations, and don’t need to be on main shopping/eating drags. A conversion of this nature is a welcome development on the street.

Already the facade of The Garage Café and Lounge has been spiffed up, and interior work is well underway. It is expected that the business is about one month away from opening.

There will be a sneak peek of the space during Hertel Holidays Shop and Dine weekend – Friday, December 1 (4pm to 6pm), and Saturday, December 2 (11am to 1pm). The community is invited to stop in for free tastings of the cafés home baked goodies.

The Garage Café and Lounge | 1127 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo NY | (716) 491-4001 | Facebook

 

  • A-BuffalLover

    Hertle is looking great these days. They don’t have years of NIMBY’s and obstructionists preventing progress.