Coming Soon: Hertel Avenue Coin Laundry

The former Lunetta’s Restaurant on Hertel is converting into a completely different use. Moving forward, 1274 Hertel Avenue will be Hertel Avenue Coin Laundry. Social media has been abuzz with commentors who have expressed their opinions on the conversion, with many people liking the concept, and others believing that there could have been a better use for the corner building.
A number of people have pointed out that the building has sat vacant for some time, and a laundry facility is a welcome addition to the street. Others hoped that the new business would incorporate a juice bar, or a beer and wine lounge, along with laundry services. Still others stated that there are a ton of entrepreneurs looking to open businesses that would be a better fit for the street, though there were no concepts mentioned. Finally, there were those who felt that there was a great opportunity to build a completely new structure at the corner of Hertel and Crestwood Avenue… something that would have better fit in with the fabric of the burgeoning commercial district.
There is no word if Hertel Avenue Coin Laundry will have any features, other than laundry amenities.