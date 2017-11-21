Colorful Stories Inspire Us on the West Side

Grant Street is experiencing an ongoing transitional stage. Until this point, it’s been a fairly slow moving organic shift, but recently there have been some very exciting developments occurring near Buffalo State, and also near the corner of West Ferry. There are additional living accommodations and storefronts coming online. These amenities are being housed in new builds and restored historic structures.
Thinking back, it’s interesting to see how certain factions on the street led to this rebound. Most people would point to Prish Moran at Sweet_ness 7 who initially invested on Grant. She purchased a significant building at the corner of Grant and Lafayette, and filled it with grassroots businesses. That investment/vision prompted a series of other business owners to take chances on Grant Street, including Westside Stories back in 2011. Bookstore owners Joe and Jeanenne Petri have continued to plug away on the street. Not only has the business expanded a couple of times over the course of its existence, it recently underwent a colorful facade improvement at the hands of artist and entrepreneur Casey Milbrand (The Pop In).
Hopefully this wonderful facade enhancement will lead to some of the apathetic Grant Street building/business owners to get their collective acts together (examples to come shortly). In the meantime, I wanted to give a big shout out to the business/building owners on Grant that continue to lead by example. We’re behind you all the way.
West Side Stories | 205 Grant Street | Buffalo NY | (716) 803-8173 | Facebook
*If you’re wondering about the building to the right of Westside Stories in the lead image, the story can be found here.