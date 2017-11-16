Cleanup Action underway at State Superfund Site

A $7,400,000 environmental remediation project is underway at Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park (BLCP). The State Superfund cleanup is intended to remove hazardous contaminants at the site which borders the Union Ship Canal – 1714 Fuhrmann Blvd. Currently, the cleanup effort will alleviate what the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) considers “a significant threat to public health or the environment.” The parcel has been listed as a Class “2” site in the State Registry of Inactive Hazardous Waste Sites (list of State Superfund sites).
The cleanup effort includes the removal of 75,000 cubic yards of on-site soil, which will allow for future use as a commerce property. 7’500 cubic yards of that soil is considered hazardous – the soil is contaminated with filter cake/flue ash pile and buried cyanide-contaminated blue-colored fill. Once the contaminated fill is removed, 72,000 cubic yards of clean fill material will be added, before a site cover (to be determined) is placed on top. A Final Engineering Report will then be issued, which will signal that the land is ready for a new tenant, facilitated by Buffalo Urban Development Corporation (BUDC), owner of the BLCP.
Remediation work is set to wrap up in June of 2018.