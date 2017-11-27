Chocolate is appropriate for every occasion, and in Buffalo it’s a hot market, for sure, but if you are looking for fine quality chocolate, with unique flavors, that are beautifully designed, and customizable – Choco-Logo is the place to go!

Recently, the chocolatier re-opened thanks to new owner, Bob Little. After being away from Buffalo for nine years, Bob took up a job with a local law firm, “One day I was sitting at my desk and I came across a Buffalo Rising article that talked about Choco-Logo closing its doors. I sent the story over to my wife, and she said that I should go talk to the owner, Dan Johnson. So I slipped out of work, and headed over to meet Dan that very same day.”

“Choco-Logo has been an institution in Downtown Buffalo for years. I knew that they had an incredible product, and an interesting history of doing business with some big national accounts. I took a look at the books and realized that there was unlimited potential,” Bob said.

They are not one to brag, but over the years they’ve had some really large national accounts. Choco-Logo has been frequented by clients such as Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom At Home stores. And they have a history of giving back, by producing chocolate for fundraising campaigns that benefit the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, Roswell Park Alliance, the Hospice Buffalo, and the Hawk Creek Wildlife Center in East Aurora.

All of their products are made on-site from natural, locally sourced ingredients, including butters and creams from Western New York dairies. They are especially known for their riff on caramel corn, called “Nutcorn,” which comes in three flavors: Almond Pecan, Cashew Toffee, and Peanut Butter Peanut. Prices range from $12 – $32 for the large kernel popcorn, coated with caramel or toffee and generously drizzled with white, milk, and dark chocolate.

For personal consumption or for gifts, the Nutcorn comes ready to buy in plastic tubs and metal tins. However, the label can be customized for a few dollars extra to feature your logo, or client’s logo on the lid. They will keep your information on file, which makes reordering year over year a breeze! They will even pack and ship for you as well. There is some setup time involved, so order well in advance. They can also feature custom logos on any of the chocolate products they offer. For custom projects, there are no minimum orders, but there is a setup fee and artwork charge, if needed. The price will depend on the amount of time required.

Right now, they have old fashioned Candy canes dipped in chocolate and tied with a lovely satin bow. It works great as a stocking stuffer or secure it to your gifts for some extra flair.

A ½ lbs or pound of truffles or caramels range from $16 – $45. You can hand pick them in store, or call to place an order. They have deliciously decadent and boozy flavors such as, Stout, Bourbon Pecan, Raspberry Habanero, or their famous Wasabi Caramels. These also come in customizable boxes. The flavors change seasonally, so we recommend that you stop by regularly!

Open: Monday – Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; Sunday, Closed.

