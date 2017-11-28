Charter Schools call upon Elected Officials for Support

There needs to be a more open and honest conversation when it comes to charter schools. Before the advent of charter schools in Buffalo, a lot of families felt that it was necessary to move to the suburbs to get a quality education for their children. To a certain extend, that problem still remains today, although there are more options, which means that there are many families choosing to stick around the city, instead of vacating to the suburbs.

It is widely known that the traditional Public School System has underperformed for years. If that’s the case, then charter schools were essentially an answer to a widespread, ongoing problem. The issue that opponents have with charter schools is that they tend to enroll students that are more qualified than others, which means that the rest of the public schools are left with students that are considered under-performers. Is this a great scenario? No. But the charter schools came about due to a need, and as long as the rest of the Public School System (district schools) continues to underperform, parents will continue to look towards the charters for answers. No?

In the perfect world, all students would have an equal chance to attend whatever school that they want (or one that their parent/s choose). Unfortunately, that is not possible. Or is it? That is a question that needs to be posed, over and over. We need to consider that there are plenty of dysfunctional/disadvantaged families that, for various reasons, have a hard time at home, which translates to poor performances in the classroom. Just talk to a random public school teacher, and you will, more often that not, hear horror stories – no, not all public schools, but there are plenty out there. The teachers will typically say that they started teaching with the intention of bettering the students, but eventually they get beat down and simply want to get through a class with as little disruption as possible. This might sound like a generalization, but this has been a pervasive problem throughout the system. Hence the need for charter schools. You can’t blame families for wanting better education opportunities for their kids. At the same time, nobody wants to see kids left behind in the dust. It’s a problem for sure.

At the end of the day, Buffalo needs to be doing more when it comes to magnet schools, trade schools, and other types of specialty schools that offer all students special programming that caters to their interests. Not every student has the mindset to sit in a traditional classroom setting all day long. The City has been making progress in this realm, thanks to initiatives such as New Innovative High Schools. But until more of these alternative offerings are rolled out, it would probably be wise to support the needs of the charter schools, as they have been, for the most part, an integral part of Buffalo’s new educational landscape.

Jus today, the Buffalo charter school community came together to “call on their elected officials to be their heroes when crafting law and policy at the State Capitol in Albany.” The time has come to ask for a percentage increase during the 2018 legislative session. The ask is for “equitable funding, and public facilities funding.”

“Charter schools in Buffalo continue to be underfunded, to the tune of 60 cents on the dollar compared to district school kids, and denied public support for facilities funding – an incredible hurdle for Western, Central and Upstate charters to overcome. This inequity must end. We know how it can be done; now we need lawmakers to take up the fight in Albany,” said Northeast Charter Schools Network (NECSN) Policy Manager Jason Zwara, an author of a report outlining the critical need for facilities funding, offering solutions and recommendations for the upcoming session.

In addition to the denial of facilities funding, Buffalo charter schools feel they are routinely left out of legislative deals that benefit schools in New York City. The Senate approved disbursements of non-recurring funding in 2016 and 2017 for all charter schools statewide. However, the funds to be released in 2018 will go only to New York City charter schools.

From the report, one of NECSN’s recommendations:

“In New York, the easiest such solution builds off of the current facilities funding legislation. The state should extend that law to all charter schools statewide. Under this solution, upon request from a charter school, a host district would be required to either offer unused space within an existing district facility, or secure private or other non-district public school space at no cost to the charter school. Failing this, the district would alternatively be responsible for additional funding to the charter school equal to the lesser of the actual facility-related expenses, or 30% of the charter school’s per-pupil revenue. From a legislative perspective, this would be a relatively easy technical change, just requiring an extension of an already existing law that, for the most part, has been successful. This solution encourages charter schools and host districts to cooperate to make the most use of unused or under-used school facilities. In October 2016, the National Association of Public Charter Schools released an update to its ‘model charter legislation’ and included the New York City facility program as a model for other states. New York would be wise to extend the program statewide.”

Elmwood Village Charter Schools’ Liz Evans said, “Financing the purchase and renovation of our new school building was our single biggest challenge, bar none. There is a need in Buffalo for more great schools. Our board recognized that need and sincerely wanted to provide a solution by opening a second campus. Because we don’t get facilities funding, purchasing and renovating the building was an incredibly long and difficult process, despite demonstrating overwhelming demand. If we had access to facility monies, imagine how much more we could do for our students.”

NECSN Advocacy Manager and charter school father Duncan Kirkwood said, “When I am ask our state law makers to be our heroes and fight for us, it’s personal. I am talking about my children as well as all of the other charter kids in Buffalo. Parents who choose to send their child to a charter school should not be punished by receiving less funding, and less support from the state.”

Northeast Charter Schools Network New York State Director Andrea Rogers said, “Enough is enough. We’re calling on Buffalo lawmakers to fight for these schools and these children this year – no more last minute deals that leave out their Western New York constituents.”

Lead image: ​Charter school student calls upon his elected officials at the event at Aloma D Johnson Community Charter School, where kids were dressed as superheroes to demonstrate the need for lawmakers to stand up and be their heroes.