Celebrate the holiday season at the annual Roycrofters-At-Large Winter Festival

If you’ve been looking for a reason to head out to the Roycroft Campus, we’ve got the perfect reason to do so. Each year, juried artisans set up shop for the Roycroft Winter Festival. 2017 marks the 41st annual winter fest, which takes place inside East Aurora Middle School, located at 430 Main Street in the village. This festival has become a WNY tradition, featuring handcrafted items that might include jewelry, wood, clay, books, metal, tile, glass, leather, pottery, and sculpture.

Among the local artists taking part in the event will be paper artist and East Aurora resident Suzanne Handel Mair. A Roycroft Master Artisan since 1986.

This year, upwards of three dozen artisans will set up on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3, from 10am to 5pm. Per usual, the highly anticipated Roycroft “Goodie Box” will be front and center, on everyone’s mind. This metal box, crafted by Roycroft Artisan and Alabama native Robert Taylor, will be filled with an array of items handcrafted by Roycroft Artisans. It’s a chance to see what’s inside, and purchase raffle tickets. The raffle will be drawn at the Roycrofters-At-Large Association’s annual Summer Festival in June.

The annual Roycrofters-At-Large Winter Festival

December 2 – December 3, 2017

10 AM to 5 PM

East Aurora Middle School, located at 430 Main Street in the village

Food and holiday music will also be plentiful during the Winter Festival. Admission is just $1, which helps fund future Roycrofters-At-Large Association initiatives.

For more information regarding the Roycrofters-At-Large Winter Festival or the Roycrofters-At-Large Association, please visit www.ralaweb.com, call 655-7252 or email roycroftmail@verizon.net. You can also follow the Roycrofters-At-Large Association on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Roycrofters-At-Large-Association for frequent updates. Also see Facebook event.