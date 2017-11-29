CBRE Shifts Office to Main Street

CBRE|Buffalo, the Western New York affiliate of CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, has relocated its offices to 477 Main Street. The firm had previously occupied space in the Blue Shield Building on W. Genesee Street. The building was also sold today.

“We saw this move as a tremendous opportunity to get our firm directly involved with the revitalization of Main Street as a tenant. Between the Cars Sharing Main Street program and the many businesses who have invested in the neighborhood in recent years, we felt it was a great time to lease space on the 400 block,” said Darby Fishkin, CEO of CBRE|Buffalo.

“It’s an exciting move for our firm and employees to be even closer to current and prospective clients who are committed to strengthening the downtown core,” said Shana Stegner, Managing Director of CBRE|Buffalo.

All of CBRE|Buffalo’s licensed real estate sales professionals and support staff will operate from the new downtown location. The building was last occupied by The Martin Group. The full-service marketing communications firm, purchased the one-time Wendy’s restaurant in January 2008 for its headquarters. A 1,500 sq.ft. second floor addition, a new façade, and a balcony overlooking Main Street were added, designed by Carmina Wood Morris. A two-story light well/atrium was added to brighten the interior and rear of the space.

After outgrowing the space, The Martin Group purchased an architecturally stunning building in the Theatre District. The company now occupies the former Levy, King & White building at 620 Main Street that has been fully-renovated.

The building traded hands today. The Martin Group sold the property to 477 Main of WNY LLC for $975,000. The LLC is registered to a West Seneca law firm’s address.

Get Connected: CBRE|Buffalo, 716.855.3700