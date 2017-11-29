Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Cass Project to host Pop Up Shop with Alicia Marván Atelier

On Sunday, December 10, from 12pm to 6pm, Tina Dillman, Director and Curator of The Cass Project, will be hosting a pop-up shop featuring local fashion designer Alicia Marván. Marván, a 2015 MFA graduate of the University at Buffalo, SUNY, will be showcasing her her fall/winter collection, STRATA.

The clothing line, handmade in Buffalo, is inspired by the geologic landscape of the Great Lakes region, specifically the formations of the area’s bedrock. The clothing line is not only stylized and comfy, it’s also made from sustainable materials, including organic wool, repurposed leather and high-performance eco-blends.

Marván established her atelier practice in 2016 with the intentions of bringing certain fashions to Buffalo that were not readily available. Her focus is on style, comfort, warmth, and sustainability.

Guests to the pop-up shop will enjoy complimentary mimosas, wine, and hors d’oeuvres, served by models wearing pieces from clothing line. The designs featured at the event will be available for purchase.

Cass Project: Pop Up Shop with Alicia Marván Atelier

Sunday, December 10, 2017

12 PM – 6 PM

Boiler Room (Myrtle & Hamburg) @ 500 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY 14204

See Facebook event

The Boiler Room at 500 Seneca can be found by entering the gate that is on the backside of the building on Myrtle near Hamburg Street, where you see the sign for The Cass Project. Follow the path and to the right you will see a garage door and a separate door that you will enter. Free parking is available in the lot off of Myrtle.

