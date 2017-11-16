Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Burning Buffalo Effigy to be Unveiled at RiverWorks

A new permanent metal sculpture is set to be unveiled at Buffalo RiverWorks. On Thanksgiving eve, the Burning Buffalo creation aka “Tatonka” will be the center of attention, as people rally around the custom built effigy. According to the sculpture’s creators, Earl Ketry (RiverWorks), Mark Madden (Madd Grafix), and Tyler Griffis (Griffis Studios), the buffalo is meant to represent “the boom of forward thinkers, entrepreneurs, and movers and shakers of the region.”

Coinciding with the unveiling, the event will feature fire dancers Spun Out Fire and Amber Dexterous. There will also be a “hanger art show takeover”, with a live black light art reveal, canvas installations, art prints, DJ music, and a theatrical light show with a silo projection video display.

This unusual celebration of Buffalo will all take place at the Buffalo RiverWorks Entertainment Complex, one of the city’s newest and hottest venues along the waterfront. The effigy is representational of the city’s ability to bounce back, after being down and out for years.

Much like the phoenix rising from the ashes, “Burning Buffalo is a visual representation of Buffalo charging out of decades of business closings, depression and missed opportunities.  The Burning Buffalo is an effigy that, much like the city, will stand the test of time, adapt to the climates, and rebuild and reinvent itself!” – The Burning Buffalo Team

Burning Buffalo Sculpture to be Unveiled at RiverWorks

November 22, 2017

4PM-8pm

Unveiling of the Burning Buffalo sculpture at 6pm

Spun Out Fire and Amber Dexterous fire hoops performances from 5PM-7pm

Music by All Day Jon Lay, Criminal Sound and Matka

Buffalo mural artist, Vinny Alejandro

Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Granson Street | Buffalo NY

See Facebook event

  • Bludog

    Where will its actual permanent spot be and will it be lit with fire only at night?