Buffalo Prepares for 2018 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

On Wednesday, Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the Buffalo Sabres, Visit Buffalo Niagara and the Buffalo Niagara Sports Commission came together to discuss preparations that are underway to ensure that Buffalo properly represents during the highly anticipated 2018 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. The organizations met as part of an informational session, with the intention of coordinating a plan to help prepare local attractions, hotels, restaurants and breweries, by setting expectations for the tournament, which will run from December 26 to January 5 (see full schedule).

According to Visit Buffalo Niagara, Buffalo can expect to generate $7 million, which is a conservative number. It is anticipated that visitors will book 7,300 hotel room nights, with visitors coming from all over the world to see teams from Canada, Finland, Denmark, Slovakia, Belarus, Russia, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Switzerland and the United States.

The last time that the World Juniors was hosted in Buffalo was seven years ago. The city has seen a lot positive changes since that time. It’s time for Downtown Buffalo to shine, with new hotels, restaurants, and other crucial amenities (such as ridesharing) that have been rolled out in recent years.

“It’s remarkable to see how much our destination has transformed since the last World Juniors came here seven years ago,” Visit Buffalo Niagara and Buffalo Niagara Sports Commission President and CEO Patrick Kaler said. “We’re excited to provide these visitors with a first-rate experience in our resurgent destination and create a new group of Buffalo ambassadors around the world.”

Following are the key takeaways from the informational session: