Buffalo Pedal Tours finds new home at RiverWorks

Buffalo Pedal Tours has found a new home at Buffalo RiverWorks. The “land and lake” pedal company is teaming up with dynamic waterfront venue to offer expanded tours and services. It was only a matter of time before this relationship was struck up. RiverWorks is quickly becoming the “go to” waterfront destination in Buffalo, as it continues to roll out activities ranging from silo climbing to helicopter rides. Buffalo Pedal Tours is considered “the largest pub crawl business in the northeast, with six top machines, including the famous pedal bike on a pontoon boat!”
Seeing that Buffalo Pedal Tours spends most of its time organizing tours on the Buffalo River, it only made sense that owner Ken Szal would opt for a location that would better accommodate the pedaling excursions. Previously, the boats launched from the Outer Harbor. This past summer, the boat tours made their way closer to the Buffalo River by launching from the Erie Basin Marina. Now, the aquatic tours will strategically launch from RiverWorks, which will ensure that guests have the optimal experience (on land and water) in the summer of 2018.