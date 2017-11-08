Buffalo Beauts (2016-2017 Isobel Cup Champions) take to the ice for Home Opener @ HarborCenter

The home opener for the Buffalo Beauts is this coming Saturday. The 2016-2017 Isobel Cup champions will take to the ice at 8pm at HarborCenter. This is your chance to see our professional women’s ice hockey team in action, as they take on Boston Pride. Buffalo will be defending the cup moving forward, and it’s up to us to ensure that the team has the support that it needs to make it to the top again this season.

As a special gesture, the Buffalo Beauts and their fans will watch as the #IsobelCup championship banner is revealed during the game. It’s been two years since the first NWHL games were played, and since that time, the Buffalo Beauts have risen to the top. Tickets for the sports event can be purchased online, by clicking here. Or you can get tickets for the entire season, if you prefer. Either way, you’re in for an exciting ride. The games are super family friendly, affordable, and a heck of a lot of fun to watch. It’s time to tune into professional women’s ice hockey in Buffalo!

Buffalo Beauts (2016-2017 Isobel Cup Champions) take the ice for Home Opener

Saturday, November 11, 2017

8 PM – 11 PM

HarborCenter | 100 Washington Street | Buffalo, New York 14203

Tickets for the game are $15 and are available online as well as at the door. There will be a chuck-a-puck contest as well as 50/50 raffle at the game.

Check out the Buffalo Beauts on Facebook