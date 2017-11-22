BPO Kicks Off Holiday Season This Weekend

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will kick off its holiday season this weekend, with plenty of opportunities to catch a holiday performance sprinkled throughout the month of December.

The season opens this weekend with Tchaikovsky’s classic, The Nutcracker. This will be the ninth year of the BPO’s collaboration with the Neglia Ballet Artists on this beloved holiday ballet, taking place at Shea’s Performing Arts Center. There will be an evening performance on Saturday, November 25 at 8 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday, November 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

The following weekend will feature the Orchestra’s last non-holiday performance of the year: Mendelssohn and Mozart. The performance will feature guest conductor Andre Raphael and the debut of French violinist Arnaud Sussman, who will perform Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto.

“It’s the most popular concerto in the repertoire. This is a great concert for someone who is kind of trying out classical music,” said Kate Mockler of the BPO. “It’s all very accessible, fun stuff.”

The show will also feature performances of Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin and Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter.” The performance takes place Saturday, December 2 at 8 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday, December 3 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Irish Tenors Holiday Tour will visit Kleinhan’s on Wednesday, December 6 at 7 p.m. The show will feature several holiday pieces performed by Finbar Wright, Anthony Kearns, and Ronan Tynan. Tickets can be purchased here.

For those looking to get in the holiday spirit before they begin their weekend shopping, the BPO will host JoAnn’s Classical Christmas on Friday, December 8 at 10:30AM, featuring several holiday favorites. There will also be an evening installment of this show on Saturday, December 9 at 8 p.m. The performance will also feature a Vivaldi duet by BPO Principal Cellist Roman Mekinulov and his son, Benjamin. Guests arriving early for Friday’s performance can enjoy complimentary coffee and doughnuts. Tickets can be purchased here.

The BPO will host two performances on the second weekend of December that are great for families. On the afternoon of Saturday, December 9, the orchestra will host a free performance at M&T Bank at One Fountain Plaza as part of the “Holiday Music Under the Dome” series. The show begins at 1:00 p.m.

On Sunday, December 10, Santa will visit Kleinhan’s for Jingle Bell Jam. After an interactive performance of holiday classics, youth and families can enjoy cookies and milk with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The show begins at 2:30 p.m. Guests who arrive at 1:30 p.m. can participate in a project making holiday cards for members of the military. Tickets can be purchased here.

The following weekend (Dec. 15-17) will feature John Morris Russell’s Holiday Pops concert, with performances taking place Friday through Sunday. The show will feature a reading of The Polar Express by Mike Randall of Channel 7, paired with the film’s orchestral score and projected illustrations. Tickets can be purchased here.

For more information on any of the BPO’s upcoming holiday performances, including calendar of events and ticket prices, visit their website at www.bpo.org.

