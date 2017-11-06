Big Deal: St. Clare Church Sold

A Valley Community church was purchased today. Brian Mantuch’s Elk Tree Holdings LLC purchased the St. Clare Roman Catholic Church at 197 Elk Street for $200,000. The purchase includes the 11,414 sq.ft., circa-1891 church and a 5,498 sq.ft. rectory building.
The site appears to have an artistic future. Wantuch created Wasteland Recording Studios located at 700 Main Street in the Theater District. He has provided original sound and compositions for local theaters, toys, video games, and radio/television commercials. He also works with local bands as an audio engineer and producer. Buffalo Rising profiled him here in 2010.
Adjacent to the church, Savarino Companies is renovating the former St. Clare school at 169 Elk Street (above). Plans call for 11 market-rate apartments and first floor commercial or community space. It will be named McDermott Lofts, after the founder of what was once St. Stephens Church, Father Eugene McDermott. Savarino also paid $200,000 for his part of the St. Clare campus.