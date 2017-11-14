Big Deal: Sinatra and Ellicott Buy Children’s Hospital Properties

Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Company Real Estate have purchased the just-vacated Women and Children’s Hospital campus. Their Elmwood Crossing LLC paid $1 million for the properties at 187 Bryant, 219 Bryant, 125 Hodge and 188 W. Utica. The total development site is 7.89 acres.
The Kaleida Health board of directors decided to sell the properties to the developers in July. The team took over for Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation, who was given the designation in June 2016.
Ellicott and Sinatra are refining their redevelopment plan for the site and met with the Reuse Advisory Committee last week. Plans call for apartments, townhouses, condominiums, hotel, charter school and a grocery store along W. Utica Street. A concept plan is expected to be unveiled at a public meeting early next year.