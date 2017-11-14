Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Big Deal: Sinatra and Ellicott Buy Children’s Hospital Properties

1 Comment

Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Company Real Estate have purchased the just-vacated Women and Children’s Hospital campus. Their Elmwood Crossing LLC paid $1 million for the properties at 187 Bryant, 219 Bryant, 125 Hodge and 188 W. Utica.  The total development site is 7.89 acres.

The Kaleida Health board of directors decided to sell the properties to the developers in July. The team took over for Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation, who was given the designation in June 2016.

Ellicott and Sinatra are refining their redevelopment plan for the site and met with the Reuse Advisory Committee last week. Plans call for apartments, townhouses, condominiums, hotel, charter school and a grocery store along W. Utica Street. A concept plan is expected to be unveiled at a public meeting early next year.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • Gray McDowell

    Their plans will face a lot of opposition. The murmurs are already being heard.