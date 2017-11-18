Big Deal: Another Purchase for Termini on Chandler

At this point Rocco Termini should petition for a street name change. Termini picked up another property along the Black Rock street yesterday when he bought 145 Chandler from DG Development of WNY LLC for $165,000. The property is just under one-half acre in size.
This is Termini’s second deal in as many months along the street. He purchased neighboring 125 Chandler Street for $105,000 on October 25.
The purchases are west of two redevelopment projects he is currently working on. The former Linde Air Manufacturing complex at 155 Chandler Street will contain 80,000 sq.ft. of commercial space and is fully pre-leased. It will be anchored by software development firm Utilant, a current tenant at Termini’s nearby Foundry Lofts project, and ceramic technology firm EnrG.
Work is also underway across the street at 166 Chandler, a 43,200 sq.ft. building. Plans call for an 8,990 sq.ft. single-story addition on the west side of the building. It will be anchored by a production facility and tasting room for Thin Man Brewery and eight bowling alleys. The remainder will be commercial space.