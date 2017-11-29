Better Look: New Single-Family House at 93 Nottingham Terrace

The Planning Board will review plans for a new house to be constructed on a vacant lot at 93 Nottingham Terrace, just east of Delaware Avenue. Ray Kollidas, owner of Greek restaurant Milos on Main in Williamsville, is working with Sutton Architecture and Kodiak Builders on his future home. He purchased the lot in 2014 for $168,000.

The parcel overlooks Delaware Park and is 13,935 sq.ft. and 70 feet wide. The two-story house will contain 5,339 sq.ft. with an exterior of cultured stone, stucco, and architectural asphalt shingles.

A variance to side yard setbacks was approved by the Zoning Board of Appeals on November 15. The new-build carries a $750,000 price tag according to documents filed with the Office of Strategic Planning.