Beginner Glass Blowing @ The Foundry

With the vast amount of culturals and art institutions in Buffalo, it’s surprising that there is such a dearth of glass blowing opportunities. It would be great to build up a glass blowing scene in Buffalo, but in order to do that, we need to get some glass blowing classes underway. Thankfully The Foundry has us covered. On Wednesday, December 6, you will have your chance to take part in Beginner Glass Blowing @ The Foundry.

Come create some heat in this exciting condensed class.

“Participants will join Jason Dederich, owner of Caveman Glass, as he covers the fundamentals of glass blowing by instructing students in the artful craft of making a glass ornament. Students will select color, design, and each create a piece themselves with the help of the instructor. ” – The Foundry

What you’ll learn: 

  • Pipe turning using one or two hands
  • Proper glass blowing stances
  • Pipe/Body/Hand positioning
  • Heating Glass

Beginner Glass Blowing @ The Foundry

Wednesday, December 6, 2017

6 PM – 8 PM

The Foundry | 298 Northampton Street | Buffalo, New York 14208

