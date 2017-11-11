Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Ashker’s – Coming Soon!

3 Comments

Ashker’s Juice Bar fans will be happy to see that they are planning on opening up a location in Downtown Buffalo. A sign has gone up outside the former Andiamo! restaurant location at 69 Delaware, aka 3 Niagara Square. Before Andiamo!, Longfellows restaurant was located in the building, and Shayleen’s restaurant before that. The small sign in the window simply says, “Coming Soon”. In another window, there is another sign that reads, “The Jonny Barber – coming soon”.

Andiamo! was only open for a couple of years at this location. I got a chance to eat there a couple of times, and was super bummed when they closed because it’s a great spot for a restaurant/café. Ashker’s will be a welcome addition to downtown Buffalo, especially in such close proximity to LA Fitness, which is located next door. Ashker’s has made a name for itself in Buffalo over the years. There is a location on Elmwood, one in Delaware Park, and two more that are just getting going on Amherst Street and Main Street (at East Ferry).

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • Marc Rebmann

    There currently isn’t anyplace decent in the corner of downtown to eat near city hall and the courts, so hopefully Ashker’s does well here.

    On another note, the new owners of the building are doing amazing work. What was once one of the shabbiest buildings downtown is starting to look nice inside.

  • Mr. B

    Good news. Coupled with Perks Cafe opening in the former Kaydara Noodle Bar, this means the momentum for downtown living and shopping is gaining.

    .

  • Cvepo

    I hope this has good sidewalk accessibility. I always hated/felt weird with the entrance to places like Sue’s on Main street.