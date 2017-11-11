Ashker’s – Coming Soon!

Ashker’s Juice Bar fans will be happy to see that they are planning on opening up a location in Downtown Buffalo. A sign has gone up outside the former Andiamo! restaurant location at 69 Delaware, aka 3 Niagara Square. Before Andiamo!, Longfellows restaurant was located in the building, and Shayleen’s restaurant before that. The small sign in the window simply says, “Coming Soon”. In another window, there is another sign that reads, “The Jonny Barber – coming soon”.
Andiamo! was only open for a couple of years at this location. I got a chance to eat there a couple of times, and was super bummed when they closed because it’s a great spot for a restaurant/café. Ashker’s will be a welcome addition to downtown Buffalo, especially in such close proximity to LA Fitness, which is located next door. Ashker’s has made a name for itself in Buffalo over the years. There is a location on Elmwood, one in Delaware Park, and two more that are just getting going on Amherst Street and Main Street (at East Ferry).