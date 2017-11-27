Artists in Buffalo – 2017 Holiday Open Studios and Galleries

Each holiday season, for three days, over 100 local artists open their doors to the public. This magnificent event does not only feature galleries and public art studios, it also offers art lovers a chance to step inside private art studios, which is what makes this annual undertaking so unusual. In order to see just how vast this expansive tour is, the organization Artists in Buffalo has mapped out all of the galleries and studios that are open to the public, from Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3, 2017.

Artists in Buffalo map mailer 2017

“Download the map and full listings that can be printed on 8.5 x 11 paper (standard size) or load narrow format onto your mobile device. You can also pick up a printed mailer at any of the participating artists’ studios or galleries.

The map also shows the participating galleries that are open all HOLIDAY season.” – Artists in Buffalo

Another way to keep tabs on this event is to visit this website.