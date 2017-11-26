Artists Group Gallery, supporting new and emerging artists in WNY for over 30 years

The Western New York Artists Group is a 501(c)(3) organization with over 300 artist and non-artist members. Established in 1984, and earning non-profit status in 1995, the WNY Artists Group is dedicated solely to promoting local works. Currently, they are the only local gallery to do so. Throughout the year, the board produces juried exhibitions featuring both emerging, as well as “established,” artists. This also Includes retrospective shows that feature legacy works from past members.

In addition to featuring local art in their gallery space, they also offer education opportunities through lectures, demonstrations. and workshops for both the artist and the art collector. “We promote artists to the community as a whole, encouraging collaboration, networking, and art sales.”

BRO recently covered the Western New York Artists Group and their event Masterworks and Artful Gifts, a curated exhibition of extraordinary works created by more than 20 local artists. Remaining works are available through 12/29/17.

Whether you are looking to give a meaningful gift that will be treasured for a life-time, or you would like to proudly display these masterpieces in your home or business, this show has something for everyone. The exhibit includes framed and unframed works, as well as pottery, ornaments, cards, jewelry, books, craft items, and more. Prices start at $2.50 with handmade note-cards and range up to $5k for large oil on canvas works. With the typical Hallmark card priced around $3.99 to $4.99, sometimes ranging up to $7.99, these beautiful handcrafted cards are quite the deal, and more likely to be framed than thrown away.

To celebrate the holidays, they have adorable glass dishes with (non-edible) glass candies, as well as ornaments and note cards (mentioned above). However, for non-seasonal gift giving, or if you are looking for art for your home or office, they have framed and unframed original works, prints, pottery, and more. Check out these hand painted porcelain functional vessels by Meli-RLO Art Studios.

For collectors, check out their assortment of whimsical steampunk airships (below).

There’s also an assortment of one-of-a-kind jewelry. In our gift guide we featured these graphic leather earrings by Alexa Joan Wajed, but they also have lovely amber pieces, like the ones below.

Their next exhibition is the only non-juried show of the year. Any current member can participate. The show will be on view from January 13 through February 9, 2018, click here for additional details.

If you would like to become an artist or non-artist member and support this local gallery, you can sign up here. As a member, you will receive information on their upcoming events, classes, and shows.

Artists Group Gallery

One Linwood Avenue | Buffalo NY | Facebook

(Parking lot in the rear off North Street.)

t : 716.885.2251

Open: Tuesday – Friday, 11;00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.; Closed Sunday, Monday

Lead image: Bison – barbed wire sculpture by Mark Kirkland