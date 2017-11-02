Art Watch – Movement, Publics, and Borders: Roundtable Discussion | New Vintage: A Wine and Art Pairing

November 3

Beyond the Wall Opening Reception

Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology, 1221 Main Street, Buffalo, NY

Resource:Art (R:A) is thrilled to announce Beyond the Wall: A Closer Look at the Work of John Baker, Julia Douglas, Chuck Tingley, and Edreys Wajed. The exhibition at Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT) will present the work of the four artists involved in The Freedom Wall, an extensive mural at Michigan Avenue and East Ferry Street in Buffalo, NY, commissioned by the Albright-Knox Art Gallery Public Art Initiative in partnership with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority earlier this year. Beyond the Wall opens on Friday, November 3rd with a public reception from 6 – 9, as part of Allentown’s First Friday Gallery Walk and will remain on view through Saturday, November 25th. Aaron J. Ott, Curator of Public Art, Albright-Knox Art Gallery will speak about The Freedom Wall at 6:30pm on Nov 3rd.

Beyond the Wall aims to give a deeper context to the Freedom Wall project, by allowing the viewer to learn more about each of the four artists involved. The installation will include both work related directly to the mural project, as well as work representative of each artist’s larger creative practice. In conjunction with the exhibition, students in BCAT’s youth program will be creating work inspired by their personal heroes, a selection of which will also be on view during the run of the exhibition.

ABOUT RESOURCE:ART

Resource:Art fine art consultancy group is a unique collaboration that brings together the talents of three independent Western New York gallerists: Anna Kaplan (Anna Kaplan Contemporary, formerly BT&C Gallery), Elisabeth Samuels (Indigo Art) and Jinxie Tucker (Benjaman Gallery).

November 14

Movement, Publics, and Borders: Roundtable Discussion

University at Buffalo Art Galleries, 1 Martha Jackson Place, Buffalo, NY

In conjunction with the Wanderlust: Actions, Traces, Journeys, 1967-2017 exhibition curated by Rachel Adams (on view: September 7 – December 31, 2017), UB Art Galleries is hosting “Movement, Publics, and Borders: A Roundtable Discussion on the Politics of the ‘Outdoors’” on Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at the UB Anderson Gallery.

This event is free and open to the public, aiming to nuance and address the theoretical, historical, social, and political factors that intersect the concept of “wandering.” Taking into account current US politics and the multifaceted ways that borders cut, describe, negotiate, and circumvent the movement of bodies, the roundtable will include short presentations by the panelists followed by a community-based conversation about the impact of these issues in Buffalo and beyond.

November 17

New Vintage: A Wine and Art Pairing

Benjaman Art Gallery, 419 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY (lead image)

Benjamin Art Gallery will be partnering with City Wine Merchant to present a unique wine and art pairing in celebration of Anthony Leone’s solo exhibition Grape Farm, which features 7

different bodies of work. For New Vintage, four of these series will be paired each with a unique wine, two reds and two whites. Doors to the exhibition open at 5:30 with the tasting and series exploration from 6:00 – 7:00. Tickets can be purchased via Emily Tucker, Gallery Director at (716) 886-0898.

Ongoing through November 27

Faces of WNY: Portraits from the Gerald Mead Collection

Niagara Arts and Cultural Center (NACC) 1201 Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY

Portraiture has a long and distinguished history in Western New York that includes turn-of-the-century photopictorialist photographers Howard Beach and Clara Sipprell, highly regarded regional portrait painters Tony Sisti and George Palmer, documentary photographer Milton Rogovin, illustrators Philip Burke and Alan Cober, and other contemporary artists such as Hallwalls founding members Robert Longo, Cindy Sherman and Ellen Carey. Portraits (and in some cases self-portraits) in all media not only represent a sampling of the achievements of artists associated with Western New York, they also provide a valuable commentary on our social history.

This exhibition consists of photographs, drawings, paintings, and prints from the Gerald Mead Collection that date from the late nineteenth century to the present by artists who are an important part of the art history of this region. These artists include: Brendan Bannon, Howard Beach, Harvey Breverman, Philip Burke, Ellen Carey, Alan Cober Max Collins, Annie Crawford, Alfred Dixon, Julia Douglas, Hal English, Jackie Felix, Wilhemina Godfrey, Lucius Hitchcock, Alexander Levy, Robert Longo, Arnold Mesches, George Palmer, James Pappas, Frank Penfold, Juan Perdigeuro, Joseph Piccillo, Walter Prochownik, Agnes Robertson, Spain Rodriguez, Jonathan Rogers, Milton Rogovin, Clara Sipprell, Anthony Sisti, Shasti O’Leary Soudant, Peter Stephens and Joseph Whalen among others.