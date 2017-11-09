An Arts and Crafts West Side Wonder

Tim Sick and Sal Zambito II have struck again. This time, the neighborhood residential developers have tacked a wonderful arts and crafts house on the city’s West Side. After picking up the property a year ago, the two decided that they would fix it up as their new home. So they went to work on the place, removing walls, opening it up, and basically restoring the architectural features back to their original state. For example, almost all of the interior woodwork had been painted. Yes, painted!

373 Parkdale Avenue also needed a new roof. Then there was the front porch – they added a new board and bead roof, with structural support to accommodate a gorgeous Amish-crafted swing. The old windows were replaced. The kitchen cabinetry was refurbished, and a dining-living island was installed. The only wood floors that were not salvageable were in the kitchen, but they found a close match. There are a number of ceiling aviator fans, along with a cedar closet upstairs (nice touch). The home has three bedrooms – or combine two for a master suite… or a den.

According to Sal, it was ludicrous to have so many walls… it was very constricting, almost claustrophobic. One of the walls was replaced with a staircase rail that matched the arts and crafts rail leading up to the second floor. The attention to detail is great. Tim pointed out a restored thermal pain leaded glass window in the foyer vestibule. “The house is going to be 100 years old this year,” mentioned Tim and Sal. “We repurposed as much as we could, and tried to find as many period design elements, such as sconces. There’s a new roof too. We did all of this work with the intention of moving in ourselves. But then we found another property that we are restoring. So we’re selling this for $215K.”

The house has a super unusual exterior, with what could be fragments of old monument stones embedded into aggregate mortar. Above that is stucco, which is still the original sandstone color. In back, at the end of the new exposed aggregate driveway, is a nice little garage. Next to that is a quaint backyard. While this is not the largest house around, it’s loaded with character. And since Tim and Sal had originally intended on living there, they made sure that the attention to detail was first and foremost with their intentions. At some point in the near future, someone will be very happy living in this delightful abode.

If you’re interested in purchasing this home, give Sal a call at 716-553-6911.