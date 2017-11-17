Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Aloft flag to fly at 500 Pearl Street

7 Comments

The hotel anchoring Ellicott Development’s 500 Pearl project will be an Aloft reports Business First. The 112-room hotel is expected to open next August.

It will also contain 11,000 sq.ft. of retail and restaurant space, 380 parking spaces on the first six levels, 52,000 sq.ft. of office space on the seventh and eighth floor, and 14 apartments.

A 153-room Aloft opened across from the Buffalo airport in late 2014. The six-story facility is owned by Manga Hotels.

With more than 125 hotels open, and over 100 underway or planned in nearly 20 countries and territories around the world, Aloft Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., “offers a tech-forward, vibrant experience and a modern style that is different by design”.

Ellicott Development, 716.854.0060

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • RichardSmehlik

    If I was a Paladino, the ratio of trash to gems in my portfolio wouldn’t allow me to sleep at night. Another disgraceful turd that is supposed to represent the ‘New Buffalo’. Sad

    • Paul Joseph

      Maybe if you stopped whining so much about how others spend their money and get some of your own skin in the game, people could critique your projects.

  • TV62

    If you think the drawing of this thing is ugly, you won’t want to see it in person.

    • Vandra

      Do you have a time machine? It’s nothing but structural frame to see in person right now.

  • jonny99

    aloft is a great brand.

  • benfranklin

    It’s not very tall.. but it’s big. That’s my non-architect opinion.

  • Gray McDowell

    Aloft is a good hotel brand- it’s part of the Starwood (W and Westin etc) group. Funny how Buffalo went from zero to 60 so fast with the hotels after when Tom Brady (rightly) criticized our hotels. Someone got the message.