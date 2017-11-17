Aloft flag to fly at 500 Pearl Street

The hotel anchoring Ellicott Development’s 500 Pearl project will be an Aloft reports Business First. The 112-room hotel is expected to open next August.
It will also contain 11,000 sq.ft. of retail and restaurant space, 380 parking spaces on the first six levels, 52,000 sq.ft. of office space on the seventh and eighth floor, and 14 apartments.
A 153-room Aloft opened across from the Buffalo airport in late 2014. The six-story facility is owned by Manga Hotels.
With more than 125 hotels open, and over 100 underway or planned in nearly 20 countries and territories around the world, Aloft Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., “offers a tech-forward, vibrant experience and a modern style that is different by design”.
