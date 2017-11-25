Allen Street Dress Shop, timeless fashion that makes you feel good.

It’s not often that you find a women’s shop that truly has something for every age and body type. The Allen Street Dress Shop and The Dress Shop, located at 712 Main Street, East Aurora, NY, have been styling WNY women of all ages for over 35 years.

Business owner, Danielle Webb, thinks it has something to do with the timeless style of the clothing, “We pride ourselves on providing high quality and highly unique, creative clothing. Women will walk into my store, and I’ll recognize a dress they are wearing that we carried years ago. It still looks just as modern today, as it did then.” There’s something to be said for accumulating classically cut pieces that are crafted with quality.

They stock a wide range of clothing, in fabrics such as wool, linen, silk, cotton, and other lovely natural materials, that are beautifully brocaded, embroidered, and knit. Over a third of the clothing is made in the U.S. and the majority of the fashion lines, which are personally and painstakingly researched by Danielle, are from small independent manufacturers who are committed to be as environmentally sustainable as possible – that goes from product to packaging.

Great care is taken to curate a beautiful collection and there is impeccable attention to detail from the fashion lines, to the mannequin arrangements, to even the store front windows. Danielle believes that there is “energy in the visual quality of windows, it is something that adds to everybody’s life, every day.” She says this as she’s carefully folding origami envelops to send to friends.

There’s an aesthetic and pride in everything they create and arrange, but ultimately, “it’s about the one-on-one experience with our customers.” Danielle says her mantra is simple. “If you feel good. You’ll wear it.” So, not only will you feel good about how you look, you will feel good knowing that you supported independently owned and operated businesses, that try to be environmentally conscious.

In addition to beautiful dresses, they also have jewelry, hats, coats, skirts, sweaters, and jackets. The Allen Street Dress Shop has everything the modern, urban woman needs to look stylish and be comfortable. The key is their success is in “finding the most interesting, creative and fabulous clothing, for the oh-so-interesting people that come into the shops.”

Are you on your feet all day? Looking for clothing that is both comfortable and professional? The Dress Shop is perfect for all women, from age 16 – 86+, who want to stand out while feeling comfortable and confident.

Allen Street Dress Shop

89 Allen Street | Buffalo NY | Facebook

t: 716.883.0871

Open: Monday – Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Photo Gallery:

Gift Categories:

✔ For Her

This article is part of Buffalo Rising’s 2017 Gift Guide series. Articles in this series will be published daily starting on Black Friday, November 24 and run through December 3, 2017. This year the series features 20 new and established Buffalo businesses, click here to read the related articles. With this series, we hope to promote the unique products and services available in our city to those seeking the best gifts for family and friends. This content was produced in collaboration between Buffalo Rising and the retail partners included in our Gift Guide. The facts and opinions published in Buffalo Rising express solely the thoughts and opinions of our respective authors.