On Saturday, November 11, at 8:30 am, the Buffalo & Erie County Naval Park will publicly announce the construction of significant new monument, which will be being designed and constructed by Solid716. The monument is a dedication to “the United States’ first monument to honor African American War Veterans and Servicewomen and men who have served in every war since the Country’s inception and in every military branch.”
The monument will be built at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park. The undertaking is being considered “… a pivotal moment in our region’s history.”
African American Veterans Monument Announcement
Saturday, November 11, 2017
8:30 a.m.
Buffalo & Erie County Naval Park
Hangar Building | 1 Naval Park Cove | Buffalo, NY 14202
The Hangar Building is a red brick building, directly across the cobblestone street from the Liberty Hound Restaurant at Canalside. For more information, visit African American Veterans Monument on Facebook. Also see the Facebook event page.