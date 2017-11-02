Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

African American Veterans Monument Announcement

On Saturday, November 11, at 8:30 am, the Buffalo & Erie County Naval Park will publicly announce the construction of significant new monument, which will be being designed and constructed by Solid716. The monument is a dedication to “the United States’ first monument to honor African American War Veterans and Servicewomen and men who have served in every war since the Country’s inception and in every military branch.”

The monument will be built at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park. The undertaking is being considered “… a pivotal moment in our region’s history.”

Saturday, November 11, 2017

8:30 a.m.

Buffalo & Erie County Naval Park

Hangar Building | 1 Naval Park Cove | Buffalo, NY 14202

The Hangar Building is a red brick building, directly across the cobblestone street from the Liberty Hound Restaurant at Canalside. For more information, visit African American Veterans Monument on Facebook. Also see the Facebook event page.

