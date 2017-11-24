Abino Mills Glassworks, find the gift that’s perfect for you

Walking in to Abino Mills Glassworks, the store exudes a classic elegance. The shelves are lined with sparkling glassware, with colorful trays and vases, as well as wood cutting boards and cozy blankets. Each guest is greeted warmly, often by the owners, the mother-son team of Connie and Ted Constantine.

Within minutes of meeting, we are exchanging stories like old friends. Discussing the best glass shape for champagne, including its purpose, evolution, and history, to trading stories about our mothers and grandmothers and our family traditions.

As an observer, I see that each customer is greeted with the same warmth and genuine interest. All of this sets the stage for why you came here today, to find just the right gift. The one that will express and evoke the feeling you wish to convey, whether that be gratitude, congratulations, or to commemorate a person or occasion.

What makes Abino Mills Glassworks different is that every piece in the store can be customized. Connie and Ted personally oversee the design and creation of the beautifully etched gift. The sandblasted etchings can include photos, drawings, logos, and text. Not sure what to add? They have a large binder dedicated to popular activities, hobbies, animals, architecture, and seasons. You can even etch a family crest.

“We work directly with our clients to create the glassware that will provide the best emotional response. We use clients’ ideas, photos, drawings and alter them digitally, thereby creating an image that can be deep etch sand blasting into glass.” Connie says, “We then etch these images with detailed precision into good quality glassware. We offer domestic as well as foreign-made glassware available at different price points.”

Custom glassware is an elegant gift for any occasion. If you are looking for a unique but practical gift that your recipients can use and cherish for a lifetime, then custom, personalized crystal pieces or glassware could be ideal for you. These classic gifts will never go out of style and are perfect gifts all year round.

Customize shot glasses or whiskey glasses to thank your wedding party for their help, commemorate your wedding day with etched crystal champagne glasses, or give the person in your life that has everything a special item to show how much you care. With custom etching, you can put even more than your logo or name on your glasses, you can even put a drawing of your home or favorite vacation spot. If you are getting married, or moving into your first home, they offer gift registries, as well. The design fee for custom work is based on the time involved, there is no minimum order.

Not looking for customization, but still need a lovely gift? They have a selection of items that are “ready to walk out the door.” Bowls and vases with honey bees, deer, fleur de lis, and Buffalo-themed gifts.

The belts are unisex and come in canvas and leather. The belt buckle can be customized with a monogram or small image, like a buffalo (see photo).

They have 22” linen napkins, which are difficult to come by in this size, in a variety of colors. These large napkins are the perfect size for folding and to cover your lap, and they are machine washable and only need to be lightly pressed! You can have the napkins embroidered with a monogram, design, or a logo, the same goes for their blankets.

One of my favorite customization options is the ability to have written text and signatures etched – for example, instead of a card, write a note that they will etch on the bottom of a glass or vase. That way the recipient will always remember who gave them the gift. I asked if they can do this for “in memoriam” items. Have a card from someone who has passed? They can etch text taken from a note or journal, as well.

They have a beautiful array of bar ware and glasses to bring out the best flavor of every beverage. Check out this unique and cool glass tumbler that a friend’s fiance commissioned to celebrate their anniversary, It features an element from City of Buffalo’s flag, with his monogram in the center (featured above).

Also, check out this 100% handmade bottle opener, “the Bitterroot Wine Opener is made of the highest quality 440 Stainless Steel, known for its resistance to tarnishing and it’s scratch resistant qualities and features a “Double Foot” design for the extra leverage required to remove any cork, no matter how long or stubborn!” Inlaid in the handle are sterling silver Buffalos, Dogs, and Ducks. They come in a lovely wooden box. These are one of a kind and quantities are limited.

If you don’t know what you want, then ask Connie and Ted. They are arbiters of good taste. Want to browse from home, you can order and customize online. Their website includes detailed item descriptions. With Abino Mills Glassworks, you are only constrained by your own imagination.

Abino Mills Glassworks

255 Delaware Ave | Suite 1C | Buffalo NY | Facebook

t: 716.844.8299

Open: Tuesday-Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Photo Gallery:

Gift Categories:

✔ For the Host

✔ For the Home

✔ For Her

✔ For Him

✔ General Gifts

✔ Business Gifts