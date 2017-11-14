“A Charlie Brown Christmas” live on stage @ Theatre of Youth

What would the holiday season be without the holiday classic A Charlie Brown Christmas? Yes, watching the 1965 animated television special is one way to get your fix. Another way to enjoy the Charles M. Schulz classic is to simply listen to the songs on the hit album. But if you really want to get into the action, maybe it’s time to take the holiday experience to a completely different level?

During the month of December, the Theatre of Youth (TOY) will present 12 performances of A Charlie Brown Christmas, live on stage. This is a fabulous way to entertain the kids, by bringing the classic TV special to “real life”.

There will be real ice skating on stage!

This stage adaptation, by Eric Schaeffer, with special arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson, is an opportunity that you won’t want to miss. Everyone loves the Peanuts – the characters, the skits… Snoopy! Some things never change. Especially when it comes to our collective love for this classic holiday special, now brought to the stage for everyone to enjoy.

“When Charlie Brown complains about overwhelming commercialism during the holiday season, Lucy suggests that he direct the school Christmas pageant. He accepts, but this proves to be a frustrating endeavor. Audiences will enjoy Charlie Brown and his friends as they discover the true meaning of Christmas.” – TOY

“The 17-18 Season at TOY brings plays with important and timely messages,” said Artistic Director Meg Quinn, who has been at the artistic helm for 26 years. “The 45th Anniversary Season was dedicated to the two women who founded Theatre of Youth—Rosalind Cramer and Toni Smith Wilson. Roz and Toni believed children need and deserve to have their stories told in the theatre and that we must tell those important stories with respect and care. For our 46th season, each play speaks to the child audience about growing up, learning about the world, and finding your place in it.”

Theatre of Youth will present the beloved holiday classic A Charlie Brown Christmas live on stage, for 12 performances only, December 2 – 17, 2017, at the historic Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen Street. A Charlie Brown Christmas is sponsored by M&T Bank. TOY’s 46th Season is sponsored by the Hamister Family Foundation and Wegmans.

Tickets, starting at $12, are available online at www.theatreofyouth.org or by calling 716-884-4400, ext. 304. Performances are Saturdays and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. There will be an ASL Signed Performance on Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.

Parents and children will also enjoy a photo with the cast and crew after all performances.