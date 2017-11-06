A Chance to Listen to the Winning Lullabies

The names of the winners of the Oishei Children’s Hospital Lullaby Contest were recently announced. After a relatively large bracket of 64 entrants submitted their songs, a bracket of 11 finalists were invited to compete for top prizes. The following people were chosen as the three winners by judges. You can listen to each of their songs by clicking on the provided link, or listening to the music file.
First Place – Krista Jane Seddon (listen here):
- Lockport resident is a 64-year-old fulltime pianist and composer
- Wins $1,500 in cash and her rendition of the lullaby will be played in Oishei Children’s Hospital as of November 10
Second Place – Julie Arlotta (listen here):
- A music teacher at Starpoint Central School District
- Wins $800 Sheas Gift Certificate (this amount would cover the price of two season tickets)
Third Place – Ian Guercio (listen here)
Amherst resident is a 14-year-old from Amherst Central High School
- Wins $200 BPO gift card
The final event, to determine the winner, was held at City Honors. The winners were chosen out of a pool of 14 finalists. Krista Jane Seddon came away with top honors. Not only did she win the grand cash prize, her song will also be played to every newborn at the hospital.
“We were amazed by the response from the community,” said Women & Children’s Hospital President Allegra Jaros. “It’s a testament to both the support Western New York has always provided Women & Children’s Hospital, and the community’s excitement to see this long-standing tradition replicated in our new hospital opening next week.”
The panel of judges included Buffalo Music Hall of Fame inductee and longtime backup singer for Ray Charles, Janice Mitchell; President of The Colored Musicians Club of Buffalo, George Scott; Rose Dudley, 36-year employee of the Labor & Delivery department at Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo and Pierre Williot, MD, Pediatric Urologist at Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo and 2014 BPO “Doctors of the World” representative.
To learn more about the lullaby contest, click here.
Lead image: Winner Krista Jane Seddon with Oishei Children’s Hospital President Allegra Jaros