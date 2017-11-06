6th Annual Holiday Live at Larkin features Tree Lighting and Holiday Vendor Market

As if Larkinville could be any more spectacular, each year at the beginning of December, Larkin Square comes to life with a festive holiday kick-off party. The event features the local music collective Robot Holiday*, and that’s just the beginning. There will be food trucks, mulled wine and hot cider, alpacas from Thistle Creek Alpacas, and of course plenty of shopping opportunities.
Guests to the annual holiday shindig will be happy to find Flying Bison Brewing Company and Buffalo Distilling Co. as featured guests, along with a special tree lighting in the square.
The 6th Annual Holiday Live at Larkin will transform this quaint, ‘uniquely Buffalo’ destination into an outdoor magical wonderland, from 5pm to 8pm on Friday, December 1. Head on down after work, to check out the holiday vendor market, and catch some inspirational live music. It’s a special edition of KeyBank Live at Larkin that you just won’t want to miss. Bring your friends. Bring your family. Everyone will love this festive holiday celebration.
6th Annual Holiday Live at Larkin
Friday, December 1, 2017
5-8pm
Larkin Square | 745 Seneca Street | Buffalo NY
Admission is free thanks to presenting sponsors Independent Health and KeyBank
Open to the public
*Robot Holiday will be performing their fun spin on seasonal music, including songs like “Hard Times for an Elf,” “I’ve Been a Good Girl,” “Snow Day”, and “Shovelin’ All My Lovin’,” with proceeds from sales of their CDs and more donated to the Food Bank of WNY.
Free parking is located in the event lot at 111 Hydraulic Street. Handicap parking is available in a dedicated lot at Seneca and Emslie Streets. There is additional parking in the lot behind Swan Street Diner at 700 Swan Street.