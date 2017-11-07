521 Main Street: Isn’t She Lovely?

Developer Roger Trettel is working his magic on another piece of the 500 Block. The formerly non-descript, dryvit-covered building at 521 Main has a whole new look. The most dramatic change is the addition of a brick facade and French doors with decorative balconies on the upper floors.
The building will soon be home to Misuta Chow’s – a bar/restaurant/nightclub with “… eclectic energy of old school meets new school Japan, pulling elements from Tokyo City’s Yokocho Alley to the modern futuristic robot bar.” It will occupy the first two floors. A private club, to-be-named, will occupy the third floor and a residential unit will fill up the fourth.
Interior renovations are currently in full swing. Misuta Chow’s is aiming for a December soft opening. The renovations were designed by Tommaso Briatico.