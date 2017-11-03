On Saturday, November 11, Monkey See, Monkey Do… Children’s Bookstore will host the 3rd Annual WNY Children’s Book Expo. This book expo continues to grow from year to year. The event features 36 award-winning children’s authors, who will all be presenting their latest books to the public.
Come explore the books that offer fascinating adventures and life lessons, and meet some of the lovable characters along the way. There is so much fun to be had at this amazing event. WNY families have come to count on the expo as one their favorite outings of the year. Interact with the authors, and get your books autographed. If you’re looking for ways to promote reading in your child’s life, this is a fantastic opportunity to do just that.
3rd Annual WNY Children’s Book Expo
Saturday, November 11, 2017
10 AM – 3 PM
Buffalo Niagara Convention Center | 153 Franklin Street | Buffalo, New York 14202