Holiday shopping in Downtown Buffalo is making a big comeback, but not in ways that you might expect. These days, shoppers are having a blast browsing gift selections at holiday markets, such “A City of Buffalo Artists Market”, which takes place inside the fabulous Ellicott Square Building.
This particular event series was founded in 2015 by Caitlin Krumm, Jessica Kane, Michael Smith, Jenna Hornberger and Marie Mauro. The market features 55+ local vendors, set against the wonderful backdrop of a decorated tree that reaches upwards of 30′ in height. It’s the perfect setting to shop, eat drink, and socialize with family and friends.
Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, don’t think twice!
The 3rd Annual “A City of Buffalo Artists Market” will showcase a variety of gifts from local artists, artisans and shops. The market strategically takes place on a Wednesday in December, so that Downtown workers have the opportunity to stop in for a post-work, celebratory shopping excursion. Take the opportunity to grab a cocktail and stroll around in search of the perfect gifts, while supporting small local businesses in the process.
3rd Annual “A City of Buffalo Artists Market”
Wednesday, December 6, 2017
4:30-8:30pm
Free to get in
Open to the public
Gift tags | Live music
Ellicott Square Building | 295 Main Street | Buffalo NY
Lloyd Taco Truck will be making an appearance at the market