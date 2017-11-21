Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

325 Summer Street transitions into Airbnb

Back in 2016, 325 Summer Street was listed for sale for $949,900. Since the time, the building’s new owner has transitioned the fabulous accommodations into Airbnb status. This is now one of the most exclusive AirB&B listings in the city, if not the premier stay. A sojourn at this beauty is touted as a “Once in a lifetime opportunity to stay in a 6000 square foot mansion.”

Along with the spacious accommodations, guests can enjoy:

  • 11 foot ceilings throughout the 1st and 2nd floors
  • A massive eat-in chef’s kitchen with a Sub-Zero refrigerator
  • 4K smart televisions with cable 
  • A pool table and piano in the grand living room
  • A large terrace and an in-ground pool with hot tub

The house was built in 1901 by Edward Ellsworth, an entrepreneur who made a fortune in the cereal industry. Over the last century, the home had multiple uses: a private residence, a school (the Buffalo Community Music School), an office (Buffalo Hearing & Speech) and then a private residence again.” – Airbnb

The Airbnb listing goes on to say that this is the type of residence that just doesn’t get built anymore. Aint that the truth. This is a spectacular addition to the Airbnb repertoire in Buffalo. For anyone interested in reserving 325 Summer for a stay, visit the Airbnb website.

Weekend Price $899 / night | Weekly Discount: 12% | Monthly Discount: 17%

Photos: Airbnb

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

  • Superhaunt Chaps

    Very nice, how much?

  • grovercleveland

    I’m not an expert on this, but if it is being exclusively used as a rental, isn’t it just a hotel operating without a license or paying proper taxes?

    • eagercolin

      It’s ok, because laws don’t apply to things people do on the internet.

    • Johnny Pizza

      I’m not an expert either, but if a hotel is paying property taxes and local and state sales tax is charged as well, what is the bed tax supposed to represent? Other than a straight up money grab that takes money out of tourism?

  • Flyguy2pt0

    Always thought these oldies on St Louis Place could be a good similar conversion. A nice quiet nook street near downtown. Judging by the foundation and architecture these would appear to go back in time a good deal. Some great bones here. Appears to be room for parking area and/ or outdoor respite down at the end of the block and corner could be a candidate for beautification. Bury the lines,

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/09b620d43ac48998ee82bcadbc5018a37cc6f5683a6d8c6481cc6edf5914d796.jpg

  • breckenridge

    From the owner’s standpoint, bad way to try to pay off a big property quickly, if you can have it rented out often enough.

    I wonder how the neighbors feel about this though.