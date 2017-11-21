325 Summer Street transitions into Airbnb

Back in 2016, 325 Summer Street was listed for sale for $949,900. Since the time, the building’s new owner has transitioned the fabulous accommodations into Airbnb status. This is now one of the most exclusive AirB&B listings in the city, if not the premier stay. A sojourn at this beauty is touted as a “Once in a lifetime opportunity to stay in a 6000 square foot mansion.”
Along with the spacious accommodations, guests can enjoy:
- 11 foot ceilings throughout the 1st and 2nd floors
- A massive eat-in chef’s kitchen with a Sub-Zero refrigerator
- 4K smart televisions with cable
- A pool table and piano in the grand living room
- A large terrace and an in-ground pool with hot tub
“The house was built in 1901 by Edward Ellsworth, an entrepreneur who made a fortune in the cereal industry. Over the last century, the home had multiple uses: a private residence, a school (the Buffalo Community Music School), an office (Buffalo Hearing & Speech) and then a private residence again.” – Airbnb
The Airbnb listing goes on to say that this is the type of residence that just doesn’t get built anymore. Aint that the truth. This is a spectacular addition to the Airbnb repertoire in Buffalo. For anyone interested in reserving 325 Summer for a stay, visit the Airbnb website.
Weekend Price $899 / night | Weekly Discount: 12% | Monthly Discount: 17%
Photos: Airbnb