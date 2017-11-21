21st Annual Buffalo Women’s Gifts

The holidays are heating up, with local artisan gift buying opportunities around each and every corner. The other night I was meeting up with some friends at Founding Fathers, when I struck up a conversation with the bartender. She was wearing a super cool shirt, and my wife and I both commented on how much we liked it. She told us that she purchased it at the Women’s Gift show that takes place at Asbury Hall at Babeville each year. She mentioned that the event is one of her favorite shopping events, and that she always finds great items.

What makes this particular market so different is that all of the artisan vendors are women, hence “Buffalo Women’s Gifts”. This is the 21st year that this holiday production is set to get underway. Not only are the gifts super unique – everything is handcrafted. Plus, Babeville is a wonderful setting for the affair.

The following vendors will be featured at this year’s artisan market:

Alison E. Kurek

Alpine Made

Amy’s Felted Vessels

Ashley Messana Jewelry

Barns & Gardens

Baun Galleries

BCycles

Captured By The Moment

Catch A Falling Jar

Copper and Glass Creations by Love the Buff

Cosmic Lotus Jewelry

Countryside Weaving

Crafted By Lori

Creative Wine Designs

Different By Design

Elle Pea Tee

Everyday Earthware

Ferngully Gallery

Gizmo’s Creations

Green Apple Gifts

GYSTPlanners

Hartke Designs

Illusions 3rd Eye Production

Janet of All Trades

Jess Lee Stitches

Jessica Gadra

Joy White

Joyful Energy Jewelry

Junko McGee

Kevlin Creations

Kissed By The Sun Spice Company

Kreations With Heart

Kris Art Glass

Lake Effect Threads

Lauren Lattimore

Linda V Busch Designs

Lizard Breath Beads

Mary Saunders Designs

Mary’s Lakeside Designs

Mermaid & Weasel

Moxie Girl Designs

Nanny Goat Jewels

NyZoSa Designs — Creations in Wire and Stone

One & Kind Design

Out of My Mind

Papercraft Miracles

Parker Pascua

Pots By DJR

R. Baron Designs

Sandra Anne Designs

Sarah Stanbury Jewelry Designs

Sew Buffalo

SOS Design

Speakeasy Works

Stained Glass And Mosaics

ThAIRapy Jewels

The Angel Painter

The Woof and The Meow

Trebird

Twice Bitten Paper Creations

West Side Stitchery

White Pine Design Co.

Wise Woman Designs

Woman Folk

ZanieCrafts

There will also be plenty of live music, performed by women, throughout the day, including:

Femme Fatale

Katie Miller

Kerry Fey

Kathy Moriarty and Friends

The Buffalo Dolls

The Royal Pitches

2017 marks a special year for Buffalo Women’s Gifts. Ownership of the event has shifted from the event’s founders to West Side Stitchery. While the ownership has changed, the premise of the market remains the same – to empower women to sell, create and manifest their own destinies.

“Buffalo Women’s Gifts not only provides an eclectic and exciting experience for shoppers seeking to support local artisans, but also celebrates a sentiment that we at Buffalo Women’s Gifts hold deeply—that the future is female!” – Buffalo Women’s Gifts

21st Annual Buffalo Women’s Gifts

Saturday, November 25, 2017

10AM to 4PM

Asbury Hall at Babeville, 341 Delaware Avenue

Buffalo Women’s Gifts is free and open to the public. A cash bar and food truck will be onsite for attendees to enjoy while shopping.

For further information, please visit www.buffalowomensgifts.com .



Find the event on Facebook.