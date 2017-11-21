21st Annual Buffalo Women’s Gifts

The holidays are heating up, with local artisan gift buying opportunities around each and every corner. The other night I was meeting up with some friends at Founding Fathers, when I struck up a conversation with the bartender. She was wearing a super cool shirt, and my wife and I both commented on how much we liked it. She told us that she purchased it at the Women’s Gift show that takes place at Asbury Hall at Babeville each year. She mentioned that the event is one of her favorite shopping events, and that she always finds great items.
What makes this particular market so different is that all of the artisan vendors are women, hence “Buffalo Women’s Gifts”. This is the 21st year that this holiday production is set to get underway. Not only are the gifts super unique – everything is handcrafted. Plus, Babeville is a wonderful setting for the affair.
The following vendors will be featured at this year’s artisan market:
Alison E. Kurek
Alpine Made
Amy’s Felted Vessels
Ashley Messana Jewelry
Barns & Gardens
Baun Galleries
BCycles
Captured By The Moment
Catch A Falling Jar
Copper and Glass Creations by Love the Buff
Cosmic Lotus Jewelry
Countryside Weaving
Crafted By Lori
Creative Wine Designs
Different By Design
Elle Pea Tee
Everyday Earthware
Ferngully Gallery
Gizmo’s Creations
Green Apple Gifts
GYSTPlanners
Hartke Designs
Illusions 3rd Eye Production
Janet of All Trades
Jess Lee Stitches
Jessica Gadra
Joy White
Joyful Energy Jewelry
Junko McGee
Kevlin Creations
Kissed By The Sun Spice Company
Kreations With Heart
Kris Art Glass
Lake Effect Threads
Lauren Lattimore
Linda V Busch Designs
Lizard Breath Beads
Mary Saunders Designs
Mary’s Lakeside Designs
Mermaid & Weasel
Moxie Girl Designs
Nanny Goat Jewels
NyZoSa Designs — Creations in Wire and Stone
One & Kind Design
Out of My Mind
Papercraft Miracles
Parker Pascua
Pots By DJR
R. Baron Designs
Sandra Anne Designs
Sarah Stanbury Jewelry Designs
Sew Buffalo
SOS Design
Speakeasy Works
Stained Glass And Mosaics
ThAIRapy Jewels
The Angel Painter
The Woof and The Meow
Trebird
Twice Bitten Paper Creations
West Side Stitchery
White Pine Design Co.
Wise Woman Designs
Woman Folk
ZanieCrafts
There will also be plenty of live music, performed by women, throughout the day, including:
Femme Fatale
Katie Miller
Kerry Fey
Kathy Moriarty and Friends
The Buffalo Dolls
The Royal Pitches
2017 marks a special year for Buffalo Women’s Gifts. Ownership of the event has shifted from the event’s founders to West Side Stitchery. While the ownership has changed, the premise of the market remains the same – to empower women to sell, create and manifest their own destinies.
“Buffalo Women’s Gifts not only provides an eclectic and exciting experience for shoppers seeking to support local artisans, but also celebrates a sentiment that we at Buffalo Women’s Gifts hold deeply—that the future is female!” – Buffalo Women’s Gifts
21st Annual Buffalo Women’s Gifts
Saturday, November 25, 2017
10AM to 4PM
Asbury Hall at Babeville, 341 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo Women’s Gifts is free and open to the public. A cash bar and food truck will be onsite for attendees to enjoy while shopping.
For further information, please visit www.buffalowomensgifts.com