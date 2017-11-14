2017 Secrets of Allentown House Tour

There’s only one thing better than exploring Allentown’s historic streets… getting inside some of the fabulous houses. Unless you live in Allentown, or have friends and family who live in the charming district, you’re pretty much left out in the cold when it comes to exploring the interior of the homes. But don’t worry – there is one opportunity to pay these houses a visit.

On Sunday, December 3, Secrets of Allentown House Tour gets underway. This is the opportunity that you have been waiting for. Now picture this:

Hearths filled with crackling logs, sumptuous feasts in formal dining rooms lit by bayberry candles, carolers going door to door to share good cheer being passed by sleighs driven by horses wearing jingling bells.

If this sounds appealing to you, then here’s your chance to explore Buffalo’s authentic Victorian neighborhood, up close and personal. Houses on the tour include wood Italianates, cottage style houses and a large brick mansion. There’s so much to see and explore during this sensational tour. There’s even a free dedicated trolley that travels the route of Secrets of Allentown houses, making it super easy and fun to get around.

Six private homes will be open for self-guided tours, including a beautifully restored brick mansion and, as a special tour location, one of Buffalo’s very oldest homes that has been fully restored. The Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site will serve as tour headquarters and will be open for tours, included in the Secrets admission price.

The Allentown Association and the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site present:

Secrets of Allentown

Sunday, December 3, 2017

Noon until 4:00 PM with starting times at Noon and 2:00 PM

Following are all of the details:

The tour begins at 641 Delaware Avenue, the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site. Guests will pick up tour booklets that list the secret locations of houses on the self guided tour. The booklets will describe the history of each home. Tour booklets will also serve as the admission pass to grant entrance to each home on the tour.

In addition, The Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site will be open as a first stop on the tour, where the rooms of the historic house will be decorated for Christmas in the Victorian style – including the library where President Roosevelt took the Oath of Office on September 14, 1901.

The Allentown Association’s headquarters house at 61 College Street will be open with public rest rooms and the opportunity to warm up with free hot cocoa for tour guests. Hot cocoa will also be served at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site.

The Secrets of Allentown tour price is $35.00. Due to the nature of touring private homes, a limited number of reservations are available, so advance purchase is strongly recommended. Advance purchase reservations may be made online from the Allentown Association at www.allentown.org or the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site at www.trsite.org. Advance reservations may also be purchased in person at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site at 641 Delaware Avenue. For questions or more information, please call 716-884-0095. The direct reservation link for online advance purchase is: www.trsite.org/events/2017/12/03/secrets-of-allentown.

The Secrets of Allentown 2017 Tour of Homes is presented by the Allentown Association, Inc. and the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site.

See Facebook event