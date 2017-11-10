The snow is starting to fall, Buffalo. It’s beautiful outdoors, isn’t it? Honestly, there’s no place like Buffalo, NY at this time of year, especially as we look forward to the holidays. This city has always been a special place, but these days there’s so much more to look forward to, especially when skies are crisp, the wind is blowing, and the leaves mix with the dusting of snow on the ground.
Yes, the holidays. It’s a special time of year, when expats make their way home to visit friends and family. It’s a time to explore all of the new developments around town – the new restaurants and hotels… and the waterfront. Especially the Ice at Canalside. On Friday, December 1, BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York will be sponsoring the 7th annual Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting. The event features:
- Tree lighting with Santa Claus
- Free children’s activities, including visit with Santa Claus
- Food & Beverage (Food trucks and in-house specialties)
- Open skate – cost: $6 for ages 13+, $5 ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and under
- Pop-up performances from local groups
- Live entertainment
It’s time to celebrate Buffalo with friends and family. Come down to the waterfront and grab some ice time. Or sip some hot cocoa and grab a bite to eat. Be sure to take the Metro Rail… and be prepared to stick around and explore the environs.
2017 Canalside Holiday Celebration & Tree Lighting
Friday, December 1, 2017
5 PM – 10 PM
Canalside Buffalo | 44 Prime Street | Buffalo, New York 14202