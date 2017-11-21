Introducing, Buffalo Rising’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide featuring 20 new and established Buffalo businesses.

Use this Guide to find just the right gift this holiday season. Released in conjunction with Small Business Saturday, on November 25, 2017, we hope to promote the unique products and services available in our city to those seeking the best holiday gifts for family and friends.

After each business description, we have listed “Unique Gift Categories” to hopefully make your holiday shopping fast and efficient.

Edible

For the Host

For the Home

For Her

For Him

Baby & Kids

General Gifts

Business Gifts

So, check out our initial gift picks below and starting on Black Friday, we will release more in-depth articles on each of these businesses, including additional gift giving options. So stay tuned! We are confident that with this guide, you can find a gift for just about anyone.

Open: Tuesday – Saturday, Noon – 8:00 p.m.

Renegade Rollergirls’ founder/coach Psyko Kupkake, and her tattoo artist husband Ted Hawkins opened a tattoo studio and art collective in 2016 at 125 Elmwood Avenue. The front of the expansive shop is dedicated to funky and fun gifts, local art, handmade goods, vintage housewares, and fun sh*t in general. Perfect off beat gifts, including pillows, napkins, scarves, flasks, and jewelry. The products change with the season and only limited quantities are available. This year, one of our favorite items are hedgehog mittens! Perfect to keep you warm, or as hand puppets to keep you company.

In addition to the adorable hedgehog mittens, check out the array of snarky needlepoint, oven mitts, and kitchen towels. Some even have inspirational phrases like “you’re doing F$%&ing Great!” Now, that’s something we ALL need this time of year. Amiright?!

Gift Categories:

✔ For the Host

✔ For the Home

✔ For Her

✔ For Him

✔ General Gifts

Abino Mills Glassworks

255 Delaware Ave | Suite 1C | Buffalo NY | Facebook

t: 716.844.8299



Open: Tuesday-Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Abino Mills Glassworks creates beautiful custom etched gifts using domestic as well as foreign-made glassware available at a wide range of price points. The sandblasted etchings can include photos, drawings, logos, and text. Not sure what to add? Choose from a series of stock graphics or one of their already etched pieces like this lovely 716 Steel Tumbler. The “716 Buffalo” can be etched on an array of different items including travel coffee mugs. Abino Mills is owned by the mother-son team of Connie and Ted Constantine, “We help you capture the moment, whether it be a birthday, graduation, wedding, baby, retirement, or just because. We started this business because we wanted our home etched on glassware and soon discovered that many others had a similar desire for customized glassware.”

Custom glassware is an elegant gift for any occasion. If you are looking for a unique but practical gift that your recipients can use and cherish for a lifetime, then custom, personalized crystal pieces or glassware could be ideal for you. These classic gifts will never go out of style and are perfect gifts all year round.



Gift Categories:

✔ For the Host

✔ For the Home

✔ For Her

✔ For Him

✔ General Gifts

✔ Business Gifts

Agorie Headwear

1434 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo NY | Facebook

t: 716.834.4287

Open: Tuesday – Friday, Noon – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday, Noon – 5:00 p.m.

As Newell Nussbaumer, co-founder and editor of Buffalo Rising stated, “Instead of picking out a tie or a scarf for your loved one, the next time that you need a gift, maybe it’s time to go for something a little more sporty and adventurous? A hat from Agorie Headwear could be the answer to all of your accessory quandaries.”

From posh to practical, here are just some of the different types of hats that Agorie carries: Fedora, Safari, Cadet, Newsboy, Knit, Fleece, Panama, Homburg, and Pork-Pie (for all your Hipster fashion needs)! How do you choose just one? Let the experts at Agorie help you. You can pick out a classic style that you know someone will love, or give a gift card and let them choose. Either way, it’s a timeless, yet stylish gift!

Gift Categories:

✔ For the Host

✔ For Her

✔ For Him

✔ General Gifts

Allen Street Dress Shop

89 Allen Street | Buffalo NY | Facebook

t: 716.883.0871

Open: Monday – Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Allen Street Dress Shop and The Dress Shop, located at 712 Main Street, East Aurora, NY, have been styling WNY women of all ages for over 35 years. The shops feature many collections of high quality and highly unique, creative clothing. “The key is finding the most interesting, creative and fabulous clothing we can for the oh-so-interesting people that come into the shops!”



“With collections from all around the world – old and new, funky and contemporary. There is so much creativity here that to put together an ensemble may, in essence, create a new you.” a quote from one of our author’s in 2006, which still holds true today.

In addition to beautiful dresses in fabrics such as wool, brocade, linen, silk, cotton, and other lovely natural materials, they also have jewelry, hats, coats, skirts, sweaters, and jackets. The Allen Street Dress Shop has everything the modern, urban woman needs to look stylish and be comfortable.

Gift Categories:

✔ For Her

Artists Group Gallery

One Linwood Avenue | Buffalo NY | Facebook

(Parking lot in the rear off North Street.)

t : 716.885.2251

Open: Tuesday – Friday, 11;00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.; Closed Sunday, Monday

Looking to give a beautiful work of art that will be treasured for a lifetime? The Western New York Artists Group Gallery is featuring its annual Masterworks and Artful Gifts exhibit now through December 29. “The WNY Artists Group is still the only art space that is strictly dedicated to local artists,” gallery director, Don Siuta explained. The curated exhibition showcases work by more than 20 local artists and includes framed and unframed works, as well as pottery, ornaments, cards, jewelry, books, craft items, and more.

Hurry, these one-of-a-kind works won’t last long. Prices for handmade note-cards start at just $2.50, “these beautiful handcrafted cards are quite the deal, and more likely to be framed than thrown away.” In addition to the lovely note cards, check out the graphic leather earrings by Alexa Joan Designs.

Gift Categories:

✔ For the Host

✔ For the Home

✔ For Her

✔ For Him

✔ General Gifts

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

3 Symphony Circle | Buffalo, NY | Facebook

Kleinhans Music Hall Box Office: (716) 885-5000

Open: Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Saturdays with events, 9:00 a.m. – intermission of the event; Saturdays without events, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.; Sundays with events, 12:00 PM – intermission of the event; Sundays without events, Closed.

These hours are subject to change. Please email boxoffice@bpo.org or call (716) 885-5000 option 1 for the most up-to-date information

There’s no better gift than time spent together. Take a loved one out for an unforgettable evening and enjoy Buffalo’s own world-renowned orchestra. “Treat yourself, your family, or your friends to a memorable evening — a live performance of music that has stood the test of time, performed by top-quality musicians in an acoustically perfect hall. Tickets start at just $29.”

With so many great concerts to choose from (certainly the holiday concerts make great gifts), gift certificates are an easy way to let someone pick the concert of their choice. You can also purchase Flex Passes that come in packets of 8, 10, and 12 tickets, and can be exchanged for any concerts. Use them all at once to take 10 people to one concert, or one/two at a time to see several concerts throughout the season.

The Grammy Award-winning Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra presents more than 100 concerts each year under the leadership of music director JoAnn Falletta. Also, CDs still make great stocking stuffers, or better yet send a few out to colleagues with a handmade card as a small token of your appreciation for their business. There are over 40 different CDs to choose from.

With such a range of gift-giving options from individual concerts, to CDs, to the ability to purchase Flex passes there is truly something for everyone. Start a new tradition this holiday season, or keep one going!

Gift Categories:

✔ For Her

✔ For Him

✔ General Gifts

✔ Business Gifts

Limited edition.

Designer t-shirts.

Produced & designed in Buffalo, NY.

I’m sure you’ve seen advertisements for the ever popular subscription boxes. Well, there’s a new Buffalo-based company that you likely haven’t heard of – The Buffalo Shirt Club.

The Buffalo Shirt Club delivers comfortable tees to your door monthly with printed designs unique to Buffalo. “Each design is inspired by local 716 favorites – including the best bars, restaurants, breweries, and businesses.” As if that wasn’t awesome enough, each box will include a little something extra like: stickers, coupons, keychains – maybe even a kazoo!

The shirts are limited editions and are not for individual sale. The designs are a complete surprise, and not released in advance. To give as a gift, just register as a member and enter your loved one’s shipping address. Once you are signed up, they will receive an awesome, limited edition t-shirt each month. You can register for month to month, 6, or 12 months at a time. Membership costs vary per package, and range from $15 – $23 per month. Members must live in the USA and shipping is free. Sizes range from S – 3XL and come in Men’s and Women’s sizes. Also, exclusive to Buffalo Rising readers, use this code to discount 6 and 12 month memberships:

TWOFREE6

TWOFREE12

If you are looking for a gift that keeps on giving, then extend the holiday season with the Buffalo Shirt Club and send your loved one a special present each month.

Gift Categories:

✔ For Her

✔ For Him

✔ General Gifts

Open: Monday – Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; Sunday, Closed.

You had me at Chocolate. There’s no doubt that there are many wonderful confectioners in the Queen City, but if you are looking for fine quality chocolate, with unique flavors, that are beautifully designed, and customizable – look no further! Choco-Logo has recently re-opened under new ownership, thanks to entrepreneur Bob Little. After being away from Buffalo for nine years, he took up a job with a local law firm, “One day I was sitting at my desk and I came across a Buffalo Rising article that talked about Choco-Logo being for sale,” Bob told us. “I sent the story over to my wife, and she said that I should go talk to the owner, Dan Johnson. So I slipped out of work, and headed over to meet Dan that very same day.” “Choco-Logo has been an institution in Downtown Buffalo for years. I knew that they had an incredible product, and an interesting history of doing business with some big national accounts. I took a look at the books and realized that there was unlimited potential.” Personally, I consider myself a Choco-Logo expert, as they have been a holiday staple of my gift giving for over 10 years. Looking for a great business or office gift? Send a tub of their “Nutcorn,” it comes in three flavors: Almond Pecan, Cashew Toffee, and Peanut Butter Peanut. Prices range from $12 – $32 for the large kernel popcorn, coated with caramel or toffee and generously drizzled with white, milk, and dark chocolate. (I’m drooling just thinking about it.) You can order the Nutcorn in their standard plastic tubs (the label is fully customizable for an additional fee) or for advance orders, upgrade to lovely holiday themed metal tins with your logo, or client’s logo on the lid. They will keep your information on file, which makes reordering year over year a breeze! Looking for a stocking stuffer? A ½ lbs or pound of their delicious milk and dark turtles, barks, or caramel waves range from $13 – $25. They also have deliciously decadent truffles and caramels which include classic favorites and boozy specialties such as Stout, Bourbon Pecan, Raspberry Habanero, or their famous Wasabi Caramels.

Gift Categories:

✔ Edible

✔ For the Host

✔ For Her

✔ For Him

✔ General Gifts

✔ Business Gifts

Cone Five Gallery

1508 Hertel Ave | Buffalo, NY | Facebook

t: 716.332.0486

Open: Monday – Thursday, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Cone Five Gallery opened over 21 years ago by artist and owner, Greg Link. The gallery features contemporary fine crafts from Greg, as well as more that 100 American fine craft artists from all over the U.S. and Canada, with mediums ranging from blown glass, wood, jewelry, candles and more. Every item sold is guaranteed to be 100% Handmade, even their organic line of soaps and lotions.

Well known as a destination for 100% hand made, unique pieces, the gallery now boasts two locations, Hertel Avenue, Buffalo NY and Main Street, East Aurora which opened in June of 2017.

“Through experimentation, time, dedication and lots of smashed work I have reached a happy place with my work. I will always continue to evolve and experiment- that is what feeds my passion in this medium. I put a lot of thought into the design and function of all my work.” Greg also adds that, “All my work is food, microwave, dishwasher and oven safe. Please enjoy and use with care for many years.“

With options for both bright and muted colors, from tea sets to vases, there is something special here for everyone. The designs are universal, and sure to be heirloom pieces, however with their casual simplicity are appropriate for everyday use. Sets can be mixed and matched, so buy a few pieces every year for the host or hostess that wants to set a table that’s truly a work of art.

Gift Categories:

✔ For the Host

✔ For Her

✔ For Him

✔ General Gifts

✔ Business Gifts

Half & Half Boutique

1088 Elmwood Ave | Buffalo, NY | Facebook

t: 716.239.1652

Open: Monday – Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Noon – 5:00 p.m.

Half & Half Boutique is a locally-owned shop that features, women and men clothing and accessories, as well as home goods and lifestyle items. Conveniently located in the Elmwood Village, in a stunning retail destination that is next level, thanks to mother and daughter team, Jenn and Kilby Bronstein, who bought and reopened Half & Half in the summer of 2016. The store has a West Village and Venice Beach vibe. dressing WNY women and men in casual luxury that is truly Pinterest and Instagram worthy. is a locally-owned shop that features, women and men clothing and accessories, as well as home goods and lifestyle items. Conveniently located in the Elmwood Village, in a stunning retail destination that isthanks to mother and daughter team, Jenn and Kilby Bronstein, who bought and reopened Half & Half in the summer of 2016. The store has a West Village and Venice Beach vibe. dressing WNY women and men in casual luxury that is truly Pinterest and Instagram worthy.

“Between the men’s and women’s clothing lines that you just can’t find anywhere else locally, or the various convenience offerings, we consider ourselves a one-stop shop for fun and different lifestyle items. We love to style women and men in our one–of–a–kind clothing, from Scotch & Soda, Roberta Roller Rabbit, Amanda Uprichard, Woolrich, Southern Marsh, and even our own Half & Half line.”

Catering to all ages and styles, the owners truly have created an experience for their shoppers, hosting monthly women and men shopping parties, neighborhood get-togethers, as well as running several initiatives through out the year to benefit community organizations like Journey’s End and The Food Bank of WNY. They want to give back to their community, as well as make their customers happy.

Looking to give the gift of luxury, with affordability, check out Half & Half. Not only are you sure to find a lovely gift or three, but you will be treated to the best customer service in Buffalo. The owners have truly created an experience for their shoppers and want every individual to leave happy. Follow Half & Half on Instagram and Facebook for their holiday specials.

Gift Categories:

✔ For the Host

✔ For Her

✔ For Him

✔ General Gifts

✔ Business Gifts

Hertel Liquor Library

1673 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, NY | Facebook

t: 716.768.3669

Open: Monday – Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.; Sunday, Noon – 9:00 p.m.

Open for a little less than a year, the Hertel Liquor Library aims to provide an upscale neighborhood experience, with modern and cozy decor. They have stocked the shelves with local and regional brands, as well as unique and hard to come by wines and spirits. The store’s dedicated tasting room routinely invites wineries and distilleries come in and sample their products, while sharing a little bit about their process with eager guests.

“Our main emphasis is connecting the community with not only national brands, but local brands and provide the education, space and environment to do so. We will be featuring hundreds of wines from across New York State and around the world. If you don’t see your favorite wine, we can special order it for you.”

Whether looking to give a lovely gift, or planning to play host, the Hertel Liquor Library features a wide variety of premium liquors including all of the most popular local brands like, Lockhouse Distillery and Black Squirrel, as well as hard to find spirits like, Misunderstood’s Ginger Spiced Whiskey. We’ve taken the liberty of putting another twist on a classic cocktail, the original recipe is by Anna Kovel, we’ve modified it to feature the Ginger Spiced Whiskey:

Old-Fashioned Ginger Snap

Ingredients:

Ginger syrup as needed, plus 1/2 fl. oz. (15 ml)

Citrus rimming sugar as needed

3 maraschino cherries, plus more for garnish

4 dashes of DSB aromatic bitters

1 1/2 fl. oz. (45 ml) Misunderstood’s Ginger Spiced whiskey

1 large ice cube

Directions: Coat the rim of an old-fashioned glass with ginger syrup, then dip in rimming sugar. Put the 1/2 fl. oz. ginger syrup in the bottom of the glass. Add the 3 maraschino cherries and bitters and muddle lightly. Pour in the whiskey and stir, then add the ice cube. Garnish with maraschino cherries or fresh citrus rind and serve. Serves 1.

Gift Categories:

✔ Edible

✔ For the Host

✔ For Her

✔ For Him

✔ General Gifts

✔ Business Gifts

Open: Shop hours are by appointment only. Contact knottymoosestudio@gmail.com or call 716-907-8605 for more information.

Knotty Moose Studio is owned and operated by local photographer, Viktoria Ciostek, who designs and builds wood frames and custom home decor products.

“The trees I work with are harvested in Western New York. Every board is hand selected for its character and unique grain, and every item is hand finished with natural oils. I love knots, burls, bug holes and all the curious details that tell the story of a tree.”



A true artist, every frame is carefully handcrafted and is sure to be one of a kind. The hardwoods used include: black walnut, ash, spalted maple, birch, oak, cherry, elm as well as other rare specialty woods like persimmon, catalpa, and black locust. All frames are hand rubbed with natural oils and beeswax. No stains or dyes are used. Custom matting, and frames for photo series are available as well.

In a special collaboration with designer, Ben Harris, Knotty Moose is offering a limited second edition silkscreen print of the award winning “Buffalo Neighborhood Map.” The frame is designed from reclaimed lath from Buffalo homes. This work of art is literally a piece of Buffalo history and would be a beautiful edition to any home or office. Give as a gift and get one for yourself, they are sure to go fast.



You can find Viktoria and Knotty Moose Studio at the Hotel Henry Market every sunday starting Thanksgiving weekend until December 17 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Customers can drop off prints to be matted and framed or work with Viktoria to create a custom order. Some pre-made items will also be available for sale online, so follow the Knotty Moose on Facebook and @knottymoosestudio or @knotty_moose on Instagram.



Pricing:

8in x 10in . . . . . . starting at $50

11in x 14in . . . . . starting at $60

16in x 20in . . . . . starting at $100

18in x 24in . . . . . starting at $120

Gift Categories:

✔ For the Host

✔ For Her

✔ For Him

✔ General Gifts

✔ Business Gifts

Lace & Day

445 Franklin Street | Buffalo, NY | Facebook

t: 716.884.1580

Open: Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Sunday and Monday, Closed.

It all starts with the foundation. If you want to look great and feel confident in any outfit, make sure you have the right start. Lace & Day will make you look and feel fabulous, without breaking the bank. Thanks to owners and bra fitting experts, Emily Constantine Doren and Holly Constantine Ortman, you will find the “perfect” fit. The one that will make you stand up straight, throw your shoulders back, and take on the world!

Looking for something more casual, check out the warm, cozy pajamas. Want some glamour and romance, check out their selection of flirty little nighties, and deliciously soft robes. Planning a little trip away? Lace & Day offers bra sized swimwear!

“We pride ourselves on customer service and are determined to find the best fitting bras for our clients. If it fits perfectly, then it will look perfect. If the customer is happy, then it shows. Who wouldn’t want to make a loved one happy during the holidays? Even guys like to shop here because we make it so easy. If a guy has a gal who is already a customer, then we can hook him up with a gift, no problem – we will even have her sizes and preferences on file. If his gal does not shop here yet, then we can pair a gift certificate with something fun, so that she has something to open. After that, we are sure that she will become a loyal customer.”

But wait, Lace & Day also carries men’s boxer brief brand, SAXX, voted “world’s greatest underwear” by Men’s Health and Runner’s World promises that they “eliminate all bouncing and irritation.” There is also a pattern called “Buffalo Plaid” featured in the included image.

There are a few ways to give the perfect gift of comfort and joy: First, the gift card, it’s easy and it always fits. Or if you know she’s been fitted before, give them a call. They can suggest a set in her size, gift wrap it and if you are in a hurry, drive by and they will run it out to your car! They even have a “load and unload zone” out front expressly for this purpose! Talk about customer service.

Gift Categories:

✔ For Her

✔ For Him

MiMo Decor

1251 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, NY | Facebook

t: 716.873.0727



Open: Wednesday – Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, Noon – 5:00 p.m.; Monday & Tuesday, Closed.



Another great business that opened earlier this year is MiMo Decor a vintage furniture and home store that specializes in mid-century, industrial, and modernist design.



Be still our hearts. If there’s something that BRO co-founder and editor, Newell Nussbaumer loves more than Buffalo, it would be retro and mid-century antiques found in Buffalo.

“The father-daughter team of Joe and Jessica Buscaglia run the show. The pair make a great team, because they both bring different elements to the table. Jessica knows her stuff when it comes to the furniture designers and art history. She’s also a practiced hand at sewing and stitching fabrics, which is certainly handy when in this business. When it comes to furniture repair, Joe is a pro. He’s also possesses a keen knowledge of mid-century pottery. Between the two, they have just about everything covered, from vintage jewelry to bar carts.”

They have a wide selection of full dining and living room sets, down to the smaller accent pieces like throw pillows, artwork, and lighting. ”We believe in timeless objects and original spaces that reinforce both the function and beauty of daily living. The items in our shop are carefully curated with a discerning sense of quality and design. Each piece acquired is given the specific care, preservation, and light restoration needed to maintain their integrity and life.”

Check out MiMo Decor this holiday season, you are sure to find a unique gift from barware to a fully-restored signature piece for your living room, or make it easy for both you and your hard-to-shop-for loved one and pick up a gift certificate. Either way, stop in to MiMo regularly, they are constantly procuring new treasures.

Gift Categories:

✔ For the Host

✔ For Her

✔ For Him

✔ General Gifts

NEO Gift Studio

905 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY | Facebook

t: 716.884.1119

Open: Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Now at the corner of Elmwood and Delavan, NEO Gift Studio is owned by sisters, Joan and Joyce Zoerb. For those limited on time, NEO could be a one-stop-shop for all your gift giving essentials, including their signature gift wrapping. “Joan and Joyce have retained all of their best selling lines, while adding some new products to the mix. The shop stocks myriad items ranging from hats and bags to kitchen accessories, to jewelry and trinkets, to bath products. As always, there is so much to choose from, all of which make fabulous gifts.”

They carry everything you could think of and more, “and everything is displayed so nicely, it’s a real treat to shop at this new location. It’s so good to hear that business is way up, because Joan and Joyce have brought so much class to Buffalo over the years. They run a fantastic operation that any city would clamor for.”

If you are looking for the cutest, coziest slippers, they have just restocked The Lemon Collection! A customer favorite available in different styles, grab ’em before they’re gone again. Another, “you-can’t-go-wrong” gift, is anything in their “Fraiser Fur” line by Thymes. If you don’t know it already, anything by Thymes is true quality, which makes anything in their product line one of my go-to gifts. Bring the scent of the outdoors, inside with the lovely pine aroma. It’s just right, fragrant without being overwhelming, which is why I recommend anything that comes in that line especially the candles, but it also includes lotions and soaps.

Gift Categories:

✔ Edible

✔ For the Host

✔ For Her

✔ For Him

✔ General Gifts

✔ Business Gifts

Open: Monday – Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Sunday, Noon – 5:00 p.m.

Regardless of season, renew bath & body should be on everyone’s routine shopping list. In 2016, the U.S. was considered the most valuable beauty and personal care market in the world, generating approximately 84 billion U.S. dollars in revenue, but 182 of those beauty companies fall under just seven manufacturers.

Renew’s Skin Enthusiasts take the guess work out of shopping for Beauty Products. They’ve done the research, and tried and tested every product they sell. When you buy a product at Renew Bath & Body, you can be sure that the products are sulfate, paraben, and animal byproduct free. They are passionate about restoring and preserving the skin’s natural beauty, and aim to educate men, women, and children on the importance of skin care and protection.

They have complete lines, from shaving creams, beard care, Jane Iredale, RMS Beauty and EcoBrow makeup lines, Indie Lee, Juice Beauty, Osea and suki skincare lines, essential oils, body scrubs and soap, S’Well Bottles and more… renew has everything to start and end your day right. Michael Constantine, marketing director, selects each brands for its quality, ensuring that they are natural, cruelty-free, and socially conscious.

Looking for something to appeal to the teen in your life, check out local Zandra Beauty available at renew too.

Check out renew bath & body, if you are looking for a gift that you feel good about, as well as one that will inspire. With 30 different product lines, all made in the U.S., including “Zandra,” you are sure to find something you love.

Gift Categories:

✔ For Her

✔ For Him

✔ Baby & Kids

✔ General Gifts

Sole Man

565 Elmwood Ave | Buffalo, NY | Facebook

t: 716.836.6464

Open: Monday & Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Thursday & Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 1;00 p.m.; Wednesday & Sunday, Closed.

Brian Gavigan’s old school shoe repair business and retail shop, Sole Man, is a welcome edition to Buffalo. Opened in December of 2015, Sole Man is a true haberdashery, offering new and vintage shoes, as well as belts, leather bags, jackets, hats, and more. Brian is an expert at rebuilding, redesigning, and re-crafting leather, “if you need to shorten the belt, he can do that in-house. When you buy a pair of shoes, he will be there to keep them in shape.” Living in a society where most everything is made to be thrown away, Sole Man carries a variety of timeless styles from all over the world. Fine leather will last you a lifetime, and a well fitting shoe can change your life. “When people come in my store, they don’t know what to expect. This process is about quality, fit, and education. We take the time to fit our customers properly. Sometimes the shoe’s too narrow, so most people buy a size up. Which is the wrong size. We can stretch the shoe onsite, so you leave feeling great with just the right fit.” At Sole man you can expect old world craftsmanship with new world taste. Check them out if you are looking for a classic quality gift for men, women, and kids. Or better yet, buy a gift card. Then your loved one can come in, be fitted, and maybe add some “extras,” like colored soles to their new shoes! Gift Categories:

✔ For Her

✔ For Him ✔ Baby & Kids ✔ General Gifts

The Cellar

569 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY | Facebook | Instagram

t: 716.783.9161

Open: Monday – Saturday, Noon – 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, Noon – 5:00 p.m.

One word that describes The Cellar is “Hype.” This urban apparel and sneaker shop loves to create a buzz. Although they only opened in May, most mornings they still see a line at the door, thanks to their daily promotions and now over 20k Instagram followers (in just 6 months!). One of the best things about The Cellar is their promotions, watch their social media, or sign up on their website to see their “Daily Drop.” Every night they publish to social media a group of items that will be for sale the next morning.

The Cellar resembles an arcade, complete with pizza and games, more than a traditional clothing store. The sneakers line the walls, shrink wrapped in plastic, and racks of new and vintage shirts are throughout the store. But The Cellar isn’t just for your Urban Clothing lovers, I found an awesome throwback Seinfield T shirt as well as some classic Bills merch.

Self-described as an exclusive clothing and sneaker shop, featuring new and vintage items with apparel by brands such as Supreme, Bape, Vlone, Antisocial, Etc. and kicks by brands like, Jordan, Yeezy, Nike, Adidas, Etc.The Cellar has a little something for everyone. Prices range from $10 for T-Shirts to $5k for the limited edition Yeezy sneakers. Merchandise is available online, you can also sell and trade your items in store.

If you are looking for a gift for a super hip urban fashion lover, I highly recommend The Cellar. They have gift cards, or the knowledgeable sales staff can point you in the right direction. I wasn’t even insulted when they asked if I knew who Kanye West was. (for the record, I do.)

Gift Categories:

✔ For Her

✔ For Him

✔ Baby & Kids

✔ General Gifts

The Flo

228 Allen Street | Buffalo, NY | Facebook

t: 716.770.1000

Open: Monday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The Flotation Center, which opened 2015, is the only full sensory deprivation float center in Western New York. In addition to the best float tanks, they also offer several supplements from ONIT, organic sustainably grown essential oils, as well as CBD (Cannabidiol) Oil, Bootleg Bucha Kombucha, glass diffusers, detox powder baths, color therapy glasses, and other locally made products to keep your body, mind and spirit running on all cylinders. Something that is much needed after the excitement of the holidays.

“Flotation tanks provide a light and sound free environment. The chamber is filled with 14 inches of water and heated to 95 degrees. There is about 1300 pounds of Epsom salt dissolved into the water. We keep the temperature at 95 degrees because that is the surface temperature of your skin.” There are two tanks at the Center, one 4′ wide x 8′ long by 7′ high, the other is 5′ wide x 8′ long by 7′ high.

In a true sensory deprived environment, you can allow your mind to enter a deep state of relaxation, “when one floats in the tank, the senses are freed from all distractions, your mind floats in space and endorphin hormones are released to make you feel good. This enables your body and mind to reach deep levels of relaxations which can be better than getting traditional sleep. This also helps you concentrate on repairing and rejuvenating your mind and body and also increases blood flow. The weightlessness provided by the Epsom salt creates an ideal environment that can help in pain relief, stress relief from the muscular pain and tension.”

The price typically ranges from $55 for 60 minutes to $70 for 90 minutes. However, if you buy now through December 31st, you can purchase two 90 Minute Floats for $100.00 and four 90 Minute Floats for $150.00. So, head down to the Flo to start the new year off with a more mindful you, or give the gift of rest, relaxation, and meditation this holiday season.

Gift Categories:

✔ For Her

✔ For Him

✔ General Gifts

The TreeHouse Toy Store

793 Elmwood Ave | Buffalo, NY | Facebook

t: 716.882-1322

Open: Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Sunday, Noon – 4:00 p.m. Extended Holiday Hours.