125 Tattoo Studio & Art Collective, where charm meets macabre.

If a passerby happens to walk into 125 Elmwood Ave, without knowing much about the Tattoo Studio and Art Collective they may feel a bit like “Alice” as she tumbles into to Wonderland. At first glance, the shop is bright and cheerful, with everything from art to mints, including jewelry, towels, oven mitts, handbags, candles, stuffed animals, and more. It’s only upon closer inspection that you see the true nature of the shop.
Renegade Rollergirls’ founder/coach Psyko Kupkake, and her tattoo artist husband Ted Hawkins who opened the tattoo studio and art collective in 2016, have a keen eye for finding the most interesting things. Not unlike a true freak show, the front of the shop is referred to as their “curiosity shop,” dedicated to funky and fun gifts.
There are lovely ornaments and bath salt decanters complete with baby doll heads, as well as various needlepoint wall hangings, one depicts an eggplant emoji (shown left) and has cross-stitching that reads, “send noodz.”
The hostess towels and oven mitts have a similar charm and snark. You might also consider the salt and pepper shakers that read, “Cyanide” and “Arsenic.”
A favorite from their collection is a series of small taxidermied animals, such as bunnies, ducks, and mice placed in whimsical outfits, or in various vignettes.
For a limited time, Kupkake adds, “if you spend $50 in the curiosity shop during the holidays, you will get our fun 125 holiday penguin OR our equally as fun Non-denominational winter chicken.”
Coming up on December 16, is the in-store “Sip & Shop” event from Noon to 8:00 p.m. at 125 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY.
With assistance from the Nickel City Renegade Rollergirls, this “fun event will allow you to find the perfect gift for that special someone, and possibly win a gift for yourself with a basket raffle!” The gallery will be open and will feature twenty local craft vendors and artists. Enjoy a complimentary glass of wine or cocktail as you browse their unique and exciting wares. Don’t know how to wrap your new awesome purchase? Don’t worry! Free gift wrapping services will be available as well!
For more details, visit the Facebook event page.
In addition to the Curiosity Shop and Tattoo Studio, is also Ted Hawkin’s personal Art Gallery. The original paintings are all available for purchase, or choose from one of the many prints that come signed and ready to frame.
Check in with the 125 Art Collective seasonally to find the most unconventional, novel, and irreverent items. Only limited quantities are available. This year, one of our favorite items, featured in our 2017 gift guide, are the adorable hedgehog mittens. Whether you are looking for yourself, your home, or to give as a gift, anything you find at “125” is sure to be a conversation starter.
125 Tattoo Studio & Art Collective
125 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo NY | Facebook
t: 716.248.1155
Open: Tuesday – Saturday, Noon – 8:00 p.m.
Photo Gallery:
Gift Categories:
✔ For the Host
✔ For the Home
✔ For Her
✔ For Him
✔ General Gifts