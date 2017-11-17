Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

122nd Annual YMCA Turkey Trot & Turkey Trot Bounce

It’s that time of year again. Time to get bundled up, or stripped down, for the annual YMCA Turkey Trot! The 8K race is sponsored by YMCA Buffalo Niagara Turkey Trot and YMCA Buffalo Niagara. Incredibly, this race manages to attract 14,000 runners, many of who get dressed up in costumes.

Since 1896 runners have competed in the cross country race that has become today’s Turkey Trot.

This is the running race that signals that the holidays have arrived. Hundreds upon hundreds of people make their way back to Buffalo for Thanksgiving, with the intentions of catching up with friends and family, partying, eating boatloads of turkey with gravy, and participating in the Annual YMCA Turkey Trot. The race is part run and part party. For some, it’s more party than race. The race is also a fundraiser for the YMCA, with proceeds going towards helping support the organization’s critical programs and services provided to low-income families in WNY.

Registration is currently closed for 2017, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t go and cheer on your friends and family who are running this year.

 

Also, runners will want to take part in the November Project’s pre-race “Turkey Trot Bounce”. Stay tuned to this Facebook event page to learn more about this fun undertaking as the date draws near.

122nd Annual YMCA Turkey Trot

Thursday, November 23, 2017

9 AM – 11 AM

2564 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY

Visit this Facebook event page to learn more about the run.

