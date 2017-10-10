Yey’s Pop Up Dinner with Buffalo Vegan Drinks

Yey’s Food has a busy day coming up on Friday, October 13. First, the culinary outfit that specializes in Cambodian inspired cuisine and specialty egg rolls, will be hosting a pop-up dinner starting at 6pm at the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center. The vegan dinner will be a delicious example of Yey’s’ founder Jennifer Lay’s desire to provide the WNY area with top-notch wholesome ethnic morsels that are meant to sooth the soul.
The Southeast Asian Cuisine is now available at occasional pop-ups in Buffalo. The food is made from scratch, by Lay, who started Yey’s after spending years working in labor camps in Cambodia, before eventually emigrating to the US.
After escaping to a refugee camp in Thailand with her husband and seven children, Lay eventually made it to WNY, where she is now dedicating her life to healing others through food.Vegans will delight in the flavoring of her seitan, which is “made from scratch and is infused with her special “kroeung*” mix. Lay credits her success to her large family – hence the name of the business – Yey’s. “Yey” means “grandma” in Cambodian.
Kroeung is the generic Cambodian word for a number of spice/herb pastes that make up the base flavors of many dishes. Yey’s’ version is made with freshly pounded lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, garlic and spices.
Friday, October 13, 2017
6pm
Combo meal: $13
Papaya Salad/Fried Rice sides: $3-4
Specialty Rolls: 2 for $7
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center | 562 Genesee Street | Buffalo, New York 14204
Cash bar and food
At that same time, Buffalo Vegan Drinks (BVD)will be setting up as part of the pop-up.
See the BVD Facebook event page for more details.