Yelp Pins North Buffalo as Economic Engine of Opportunity

There’s great economic news for North Buffalo. A Yelp study has pinned North Buffalo as 10th in the country for most improved neighborhoods for economic opportunity, according to Delaware District councilman Joel Foroleto.

“The most improved neighborhoods include ones that are driving growth in the Yelp 50 — such as Charleston’s French Quarter — and also neighborhoods from outside the Yelp 50, such as North Buffalo, N.Y.” – Yelp

The city of Buffalo overall ranked at #34 for economic opportunity. North Buffalo (#10) and The Elmwood Village (#45) both made the list Yelp list – Top 50 Most Improved Neighborhoods For Economic Opportunity.

Apparently North Buffalo’s nightlife is helping the commercial district to climb the ranks, according to the following Yelp graph:

It is readily apparent that North Buffalo (Hertel Avenue in particular) has been a shining star as of late. The street has never looked busier. There’s a new vibrancy that has been brought about by countless businesses opening, as well as a number of vibrant murals that have been painted/applied onto buildings. Now, it’s time to extend this exciting urban growth past Delaware Avenue, towards Military. As Uniland moves forward with its plan to develop around the corner of Elmwood and Hertel (see here), there is an excellent opportunity for connectivity. A strategic plan needs to be devised to extend the economic energy inward from both points – the Uniland project, and Hertel between Delaware and Main. There are a lot of opportunities for traffic calming and neighborhood reinvigoration. Let’s not stop here and pat ourselves on the back… let’s keep moving forward!